Lewis Hamilton isolates self, says has 'zero symptoms' of COVID-19

Hamilton said that he has shown "zero symptoms" but has been isolating himself from other people ever since March 13.

Published: 21st March 2020 06:17 PM

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton (File | AP)

By IANS

LONDON: Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has put himself in self-isolation after coming in contact with two people who later tested for novel coronavirus.

The six-time world champion, in a post he made on social media on Saturday, revealed he had self-isolated in the past week after learning actor Elba and Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie had tested positive for the virus.

All three had been photographed together at an event in London for the WE Charity on March 4, days before Hamilton travelled to Australia for the since-abandoned first F1 race of the season.

Hamilton further said that he has shown "zero symptoms" but has been isolating himself from other people ever since March 13.

The Brit said: "I did speak to my doctor and double checked if I needed to take a test but, the truth is there is a limited amount of tests available and there are people who need it more than I do."

"The most important thing everyone can do is to stay positive, social distance yourself as best as you can, self isolate if you need to, and regularly wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds," he urged people.

The Formula 1 season has been delayed until the start of June, with several races either postponed or cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic which has so far claimed over 11,000 lives across the world.

