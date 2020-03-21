STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mary Kom breaks quarantine protocol amid coronavirus scare

Boxer Mary Kom (File|AFP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Amid panic over a possibility of community transmission of novel coronavirus, it has now come to fore that ace boxer and Rajya Sabha MP Mary Kom broke the 14-day quarantine protocol which has been put in place by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the governments across the world.

Mary Kom, who had competed in the Asia-Oceania Olympic qualifiers in Amman, Jordan, had returned home March 13 and was supposed to be in self-isolation for a minimum of 14 days amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

However, on March 18, she attended the breakfast hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

In one of the four pictures tweeted by the official Twitter handle of President of India, Mary Kom can be seen with other Member of Parliaments. "President Kovind hosted Members of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan for breakfast at Rashtrapati Bhavan this morning," read the caption of the photos.

On the same day, BJP lawmaker Dushyant Singh, who came in contact with infected Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, was also there at the President's House. Singh is now in self-quarantine.

Boxing coach Santiago Nieva had on Friday told IANS that the members of the Indian boxing contingent, who participated in Jordan, are all under the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

"10 days we had planned but now it becomes 14 days. So after 10 days I am working on a training programme which I will send them. After this period they can start on that. If this is not solved within two weeks then we will have to continue like this as best as we can," Nieva had said.

Mary Kom has, also admitted that she attended the President's event. In a statement, she said: "I am home since I came back from Jordan. I only attended the President's event and did not meet Dushyant or shake hands with. My quarantine after Jordan ends but I'm going to be at home only for the next 3-4 days."

President Kovind is himself likely to undergo coronavirus test as he also met Singh when he attended the party.

