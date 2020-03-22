Natl camp stalled, archers stranded

AYANTA N C H OWDHURY By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AMID the growing number of coronavirus positive cases in Pune, the Army Sports Institute has decided to call off the archery national camp from Saturday. They wrote a letter to the Sports Ministry and Archery Association of India in the morning to inform them of the decision. Army officials were unhappy because of the archers who were coming from outside the premises. Only three archers are from the Army while the remaining 13 stay outside. The archers found out when they went for morning practice as usual and the guard outside did not allow them to enter.

“We were stopped at the gate and told that our camp had been adjourned. We tried to reason with him saying that we have not received any such notice. Then the coaches also informed us of the same. We had to take our bows from inside the premises and return to our rooms,” one of the archers, who is part of the camp, told this daily. AAI tried to ask the Ministry to intervene. But they were told that it was the Army was firm in its stance and that the decision was final.

Initially, it was planned that assessment trials would be conducted on March 24 and 25 after which the camp was to be called off. But the COVID-19 pandemic and the worsening situation in Maharashtra forced the Army’s hand. “The Army’s security was at risk so they have taken this decision. We have to abide by it. The Ministry also informed us of the same. Hopefully, the situation will get better soon and the camp can resume,” an AAI official said. Discussions regarding shifting the camp to some other part of Pune like the Balewadi Sports Complex were held but the situation in the state was not conducive. The 13 archers have been asked to pack their bags and return to their respective homes or training centres. The Army archers can remain and continue training.

This is the first national camp to be called off despite the Sports Minister saying that Olympic preparations will continue. AAI has some time to ponder over their next step. “Firstly, we have to wait for the situation to improve. Then we have to decide where the national camp should be held because this problem of accommodation will remain in ASI,” a source in AAI said. “The safety of our women archers is equally important for us.

We will also have to make changes to the roadmap which includes the dates and number of selection trials. We will have a meeting in the coming days to sort these issues out,” the official futher added. But the state has ordered a lockdown and the archers are finding it difficult to even book return tickets. Janta Curfew will be maintained on Sunday and Monday is the earliest they can leave. “Currently no tickets are available. Tomorrow (Sunday), there is no chance that we can go anywhere. We might even have to book cars to try and leave,” one of the archers added