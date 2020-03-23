STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Athletes prefer to stay back despite Athletics Federation of India's relaxation

After what has been a busy few days, the Olympic-bound athletes at the NIS, Patiala got a taste of what life under lockdown will be like.

Published: 23rd March 2020 12:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2020 12:44 PM   |  A+A-

After curfew on Sunday, the athletes will resume isolated training starting Monday

After curfew on Sunday, the athletes will resume isolated training starting Monday. (Photo| EPS)

By TN Vimal Sankar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After what has been a busy few days, the Olympic-bound athletes at the NIS, Patiala got a taste of what life under lockdown will be like.

While the Janta Curfew has been declared only for one day, the rising number of COVID-19 cases suggest that more such days are ahead of us. With no competitions allowed until April 15, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has decided to let the athletes leave the camp to be with their families if needed.

Speaking to this daily, AFI high-performance director Volker Herrmann said that all athletes are in touch with their dear ones through phones and other means, and are free to leave if they want. "The number of cases has already crossed 300 in India. So we have told the athletes that they are free to leave to be with family. But if they are coming back, they will have to be in quarantine for 14 days. So far, no one has expressed an interest to go. They are keen to stay here. But there is another problem. The public transport here has been shut down. We have a lot of athletes from Tamil Nadu and Kerala here. It’s unfortunate that they can’t go to their hometown even if they wanted to," Herrmann said.

With close to 350 people, including workers, coaches and support staff living in the facility, AFI has also reduced the number of people delivering essential goods inside the facility. AFI had received complaints earlier about a lot of people entering and exiting the facility putting the entire camp at risk. That also is being strictly monitored. Measures such as dropping vegetable and other materials outside the gate are being followed.

While curfew was being followed on Sunday, the athletes will resume isolated training starting Monday. The javelin throwers are the only athletes quarantined so far and they also will be training separately. The rest of them will also do it batch by batch to make sure athletes don’t crowd around. 

"We have purchased 30 litres of hand sanitizer and 15 litres of disinfectants. We are ordering more. We are cleaning the gyms and all the equipment to ensure maximum safety. We have also allotted them time slots to use the gym and to avoid crowding. The quarantined javelin throwers are using a different gym and even that is also being cleaned regularly."

 Herrmann also said that these measures are being taken by long-distance runner Jinson Johnson and the racewalkers, who are at the SAI centre in Bengaluru.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Volker Herrmann Athletics Coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Corporation has deployed 15 sprayer trucks to disinfect several buildings in the city. Picture taken at Rippon Building on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Coronavirus: Chennai Corporation to paste “Do Not Enter” stickers in houses under quarantine
Police advise riders to avoid unnecessary travel in Kerala Kozhikode on Sunday. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Coronavirus: As cases surge to 95, Kerala CM announces lockdown
Gallery
With Tamil Nadu all set to go into lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday, shops other than those selling essential commodities like milk, meat and groceries will not function. How about eateries, meat stalls and government offices? Find out here. (Photos | EPS)
Tamil Nadu lockdown: From hospitals to food delivery, what services will be affected and exempted. Find out
Bollywood 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut has entertained movie buffs with several outstanding performances throughout her career of nearly a decade and a half. Her journey from being a girl from a small village in Himachal Pradesh with starry dreams to a National
Happy birthday Kangana Ranaut: Check out 10 must watch films of the Bollywood 'Queen'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp