Testing dwindles, national doping watchdog hopeful of making up in due course

CHENNAI: The rapid spread of the coronavirus has virtually frozen all sporting activity across the globe. But it’s not just the games that have been affected, but associated activities as well. That includes dope testing.A couple of months ago, with the Olympics rapidly approaching, dope testing bodies across the globe were firming up plans to increase testing and identify even more dope cheats.

But, fast forward to the present, all their plans have been thrown into turmoil, not only over sporting activities ceasing but also due to coronavirus-related travel restrictions complicating out-of-competition testing as well. Take the case of the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) in the country. On Tuesday, this newspaper reported that, due to the coronavirus, the number of samples collected by NADA had fallen to around 100-odd in March.

This contrasts with the 500-plus samples that they had collected in February. A lot of this had to with the cancellation of various sporting events across the country. But with a lockdown being enforced in parts of the country from Sunday, even out-of-competition testing is bound to be affected as well. As reported earlier, the coronavirus has given NADA another problem as well — where to send its samples. The disaffiliation of the National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) in New Delhi by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in August last year meant NADA had been sending its samples to a WADA-accredited lab in Doha.

But with Qatar enforcing a complete lockdown due to the coronavirus, this option is no longer feasible and NADA is still looking for a lab to send samples to. On Saturday, WADA issued guidance to anti-doping organisations across the world on how to adapt dope control strategies and testing plans to the circumstances brought about by the coronavirus outbreak. “At a time when most countries are putting in place strict measures, this new situation for all is undoubtedly affecting the anti-doping system. Border closures, mandatory quarantines or isolations, cancellations of flights, social movement restrictions, office closures and cancellation of sporting events are all hindering the normal day-to-day work of those involved in anti-doping,” the communication issued by WADA said.

Apart from reassuring athletes that any testing done during this period will have the necessary health and hygiene protocols in place, WADA also asked the national anti-doping bodies to be ready to make up for the reduced testing during this period by increasing it when the situation improves. “WADA will continue to work closely with all ADOs to monitor anti-doping program implementation and encourages ADOs to continue to advise the Agency of any amendments that they are making to their wider programs so that WADA can coordinate, advise and assist as necessary.

Where it has been determined that there has been an absence or diminished level of testing on athletes in areas of higher risk, this information will be conveyed to ADOs that would benefit from such information so they can adjust their testing programs accordingly going forward,” the WADA statement said. “It’s not just about the numbers,” said NADA director-general Navin Agarwal. “In terms of RTP (Registered Testing Pool) testing and testing for the biological passport, if we are not able to follow the plan now, we can do it later on.”This presents a unique set of challenges for NADA though, with the Doha lab asking them to reduce the number of samples they were sending, long before the coronavirus outbreak. They will either have to identify multiple labs to send these samples to (and bear the additional costs) or hope that the NDTL get their affiliation back soon — a prospect that looks increasingly unlikely.