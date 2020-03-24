STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Hockey Australia cancels all national championships for the year 2020

The decision was made after consultation and agreement with Member Associations and the Hockey Australia Masters Committee.

Published: 24th March 2020

Australian Hockey | PTI

Australian men's hockey team (File| PTI)

By ANI

MELBOURNE: Hockey Australia (HA) on Tuesday cancelled all national championships, including Masters Indoor Challenge, for the year 2020 in wake of coronavirus outbreak.

The apex body emphasised that local competitions may take place at some stage in 2020.

The decision was made after consultation and agreement with Member Associations (MA) and the Hockey Australia Masters Committee, coupled with the latest developments and government directives regarding COVID-19.

ALSO READ | COVID-19: Fate of T20 World Cup may be mulled at ICC meeting via tele-conference on March 29

"The Australian Masters Hockey Championships, which were scheduled to be held in June and July, had been initially postponed but are now cancelled. The 35+ and 40+ Men's competition set down for October will also no longer take place, as well as this year's Masters Indoor Challenge," the apex body said in an official statement.

"The primary focus for HA and every MA for the remainder of this year will be on local competitions and working to ensure all Australian hockey members can operate and be part of viable competitions in 2020," the statement added.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the number of cases worldwide has surpassed 3,30,000, while the number of deaths has exceeded 14,000. 

