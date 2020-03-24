STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Olympics should be postponed for the best: PT Usha on whether games should continue

PT Usha is one of the greatest sprinters that India has ever produced and the legend knows that athletes across the world might be unsettled because of the uncertainty.

PT Usha (Photo | File)

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI:  At a time when the jury is out on whether the Olympics should be held as per schedule, former Olympian PT Usha feels that postponing the Games is the best thing given the circumstances. “We all know what is happening in the world and whether the event will be held or not held is not a discussion that we should be having. The lives of people is the most important thing and everything else is secondary. I feel that postponing the Games will be the most appropriate decision right now because it is such a global event. There will be so many athletes, so many events and a large gathering. In the current scenario, it can’t be held at a grand scale and it won’t be the same,” said Usha. 

India athletics great PT Usha

She is one of the greatest sprinters that India has ever produced and the legend knows that athletes across the world might be unsettled because of the uncertainty. Usha cited her own example to illustrate what the athletes might be going through. India did not participate in the 1986 edition of the Commonwealth Games which they boycotted and Usha was among the athletes who suffered because of that. 

“Ahead of the 1986 Commonwealth Games, I felt that I was in great shape and had a very good chance of winning at least two gold medals. My preparations were going on really well but then, at the last moment, we got to know that we won’t be competing. It was very painful. At least, in this case, the athletes will be able to compete. I don’t think the athletes would be of the opinion that the Games have to be held at any cost and even they might have some reservations about competing amidst such uncertainty. If the Games are held like that, then there will be a hundred challenges,” she said. 

Bajrang okay with Olympics being pushed back   
  
Star wrestler Bajrang Punia on Monday decided to donate his six months salary towards fight against COVID-19 pandemic and called for postponement of Tokyo Olympics. Bajrang works with the Railways as an officer on special duty (OSD). “If situation does not improve, and continues for 2-3 months, it will be perfectly alright to postpone the Olympics.”  

