STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Staring at inevitability amid coronavirus pandemic

The four weeks jarred with COC officials because of the advice put forth by their doctors as well as the World Health Organization.

Published: 24th March 2020 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

A man walks near a countdown display for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo, Monday, March 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

Assoon as Thomas Bach’s communique landed, Team Canada knew they were going to pull out of the Games. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) head, in a statement on Sunday, had asked nations to give the world body four more weeks before making a final decision with respect to the Tokyo Games. But the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) were not only willing to give Bach four more weeks, they wanted to pull out their athletes as the body felt the decision would put enormous pressure on athletes to keep training amid a pandemic. 

“Frankly, the decision was taken over the weekend and as soon as Bach’s communique landed, that did not sit right,” Photi Sotiropoulos, Team Canada’s media relations director, told this daily on Monday. “The time frame (four weeks) was too much considering that the world is changing even on a 24-hour basis. It would have meant putting our athletes under more pressure to train everyday.”

COVID-19 LIVE | Shaheen Bagh protest site cleared, India tally hits 475

The four weeks jarred with COC officials because of the advice put forth by their doctors as well as the World Health Organization (WHO). “Our health officers and the WHO themselves have been stressing on the need for social distancing to keep the virus at bay, so we didn’t want our athletes to keep training during this time, putting themselves and their loved ones in harm’s way.”

Post the decision, COC have already asked all potential Olympians later this year to ‘stop training and take care of your loved ones’, according to Sotiropoulos. While a few of the other NOCs are actively batting for a push back for a couple of months, Team Canada will only allow their athletes to compete as long it’s moved to next Summer. “Our doctors and various scientists across the world have said that this pandemic will take time to ease off; most of them are of the opinion that this push back of a couple of months will not make that much of a difference. We want the Games to be held next Summer.”

Curiously, Canada’s NOC representative, during a tele-conference with Bach last week, had accepted the latter’s viewpoint of it being too early to decide the fate of the Games. But, after holding a meeting with the athlete representative and doctors, the COC decided the accelerate the process of a withdrawal. “After that call, there was a meeting where the actual process to withdraw accelerated,” Sotiropoulos said. 

Understandably, a few of the athletes were devastated when they came to know the decision but ‘they accepted it because this is bigger than the sport,’ Sotiropoulos pointed out. It also helped that Hayley Wickenheiser, a four-time Olympic gold medallist, addressed the athletes post the decision. She pointed out that if Canadian athletes selflessly sacrifice their ambitions and dreams by staying home, that would send a strong message to millions of Canadians all over the world to remain at home, Sotiropoulos revealed. However, “this is not a boycott,” Sotiropoulos said. “This decision is in the best interests of our athletes, and our people. We are all for the Olympic movement.”

Prepare for 2021, say Aussies

Australian Olympic officials said “it was clear” the Tokyo Games could not go ahead as scheduled this year and told its athletes to instead prepare for the event in 2021. “It’s clear the Games can’t be held in July,” Australian chef de mission Ian Chesterman said. “Our athletes have been magnificent in their positive attitude to training and preparing, but the stress and uncertainty has been challenging for them.”

Delay could be ‘inevitable’: Abe 

After both Canada and Australia revealed their hand, Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, told parliament on Monday that the country was still committed to a ‘complete’ Games, but conceded ‘it may become inevitable that we make a decision to postpone’.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
International Olympic Committee Tokyo Games
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers take a coffee and smoke break in Spain. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus: Karnataka, Kerala report fresh cases as India tally crosses 600
Kabul Gurudwara attacked by ISIS; over 20 Sikhs dead
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp