Coronavirus: Locked, but Indian shooters willing to reload again for Olympics next year

Anmol Gurung By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In recent times, Indian shooters have been nothing but exceptional. They were in a good place to strike big in Tokyo. But with the Olympics being pushed back on Tuesday, they will have to start from scratch and redraw plans. Still, they are a confident lot and are looking at the bright side. Ace rifle shooter Sanjeev Rajput felt International Olympic Committee’s decision was the need of the hour.



“Health of every human being is above all, so this is a good call. Olympics can be held later. Also, now we will get more time for preparations,” was the 39-year-old’s nutshell of how things are.

Deepak Kumar, another rifle shooter, was set to take part in his first Olympics. But his thoughts too were on similar lines. “The athletes are not getting to train for the Games the way wanted to. On top of this, if the authorities had decided to hold the Olympics without any fans, that would have been very sad. It would have also been risky for athletes,” he remarked.

“Peaking at the right time” are words that are stressed on by sportspersons. It basically means that an athlete performs according to set plans and does exceedingly well when it matters the most. So this shift to 2021 could go against someone who’s been in full flow in recent times. But Deepak is certain that he can retain his touch next year. “I have reached a certain level. I just have to maintain it, and that is something I have been doing for some time.”

National rifle coach Deepali Deshpande is one person who knows the importance of peaking at the right time. Having toiled for years along with shooters, she knows this delay means they will have to reset. But like Deepak, she’s confident that the shooters will adapt.“It won’t be an issue as such. But then, we’ll have to plan everything all over again. We were in the last stage of our preparations. Now we will have to slow down and start afresh. But that should not be a problem.”

It was in a light-hearted manner, but Deepali did admit that this prolonged wait will add to their stress.



“We have been toiling for long and now, we’ll have to go on like this for more time. I’m sure that it will be the same for some of the shooters. We have been performing so well. We’ve been so eager to go the Olympics and come back successful.”



In terms of qualification, National Rifle Association of India was on the verge of announcing the contingent for Tokyo before shotgun events were postponed. Until then, most shooters who had earned quotas were tipped to go for the event. Things can change, but the shooters are willing to wait and act according to federation policy.