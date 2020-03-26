COVID-19 scare: Centre, police assure former Olympian Ankita Das of safety from harassment

Ayantan Chowdhury By

NEW DELHI: After this daily wrote on former Olympian Ankita Das and the harrowing time she and her family had to face post her return from Berlin due to rumo­urs being spread by locals, the sports ministry of the central and state governme­nts got in touch with the athlete.

After the New Indian Express reported her plight, high ranking police officials to politicians, everybody called her and assured help.

"Top sports ministry officials called me to inquire about the issue. Even the state sports department as well as the Table Tennis Federation of India got in touch and everybody was so supportive. Even more than my own mental health, I wanted this help for my mother and uncle," Ankita said from Siliguri in West Bengal.

The police also agreed to co­me over and check on her and also asked her to remain calm and continue to remain in self isolation. “They gave their number in case things escalate. I cannot express the mental relief that has come about. The last few days were almost unbearable.”

Shiv Sharma, regional head of SAI East Zone, had also got in touch with the player and helped the local authorities with her details. Such things, the official said, is an unfortunate extension of the current situation.

"Athletes, so far, have not had to face such issues but with the panic that has spread, it was inevitable. Small cities and towns also play a role in this. We have assured her of help and I don’t think she has anything to worry about anymore," he added.

Ankita had returned from Berlin on March 10 after finishing her Bundesliga engagements. Her neighbours had started spreading rumours about her and avoiding the entire family. Her uncle was one of the worst affected, which forced the 2014 national champion to upload a post on social media chronicling her experiences post her return home.