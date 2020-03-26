STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Spanish Moto GP postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

Races in Thailand, the United States and Argentina have also been postponed, as per a BBC report.

Published: 26th March 2020 08:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2020 08:02 PM   |  A+A-

Spanish Moto GP is now slated to open with the French GP at Le Mans' Bugatti circuit on May 17.

Spanish Moto GP is now slated to open with the French GP at Le Mans' Bugatti circuit on May 17. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

MADRID: The Spanish Moto GP has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was supposed to be held on May 3.

"The ongoing coronavirus outbreak has obliged the event to be rescheduled," organisers announced on Thursday.

"As the situation remains in a state of constant evolution, a new date for the Spanish GP cannot be confirmed until it becomes clearer when exactly it will be possible to hold the event," a statement added.

The season is now slated to open with the French Grand Prix at Le Mans' Bugatti circuit on May 17. Races in Thailand, the United States and Argentina have also been postponed, as per a BBC report.

The number of coronavirus deaths in Spain has surpassed China, where the pandemic originated last December, to become the second worst-hit country in terms of fatalities after Italy.

According to update by the Washington-based John Hopkins University, Spain has recorded a total of 3,647 deaths, while the death toll in China stood at 3,291. Italy tops the list of global deaths at 7,503.

According to Fernando Simon, the head of the country's emergency public health department, the fatality ratio has levelled out in recent days and figures seem to indicate that Spain is approaching a peak in coronavirus cases.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Spanish Moto GP COVID 19 Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak coronavirus latest updates coronavirus updates
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi government distribute food to homeless people on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Corona and Poverty: How 15000 homeless in Delhi are struggling to survive both
Police personnel checking motorists during lockdown.(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Voices: Here's what India is saying about the coronavirus lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp