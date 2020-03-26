Women’s wrestling coach Andrew Cook makes online recipes for Indian grapplers

Firoz Mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Andrew Cook might have left for the United States of America due to the coronavirus pandemic but the women’s wrestling coach is in constant touch with his wards back in India. He was worried about grapplers' preparations when he flew for his hometown in Washington but the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics has now relieved him of all worries.

"Now, we will have more time to be prepared," he told the New Indian Express from Hoquiam, Washington. “We don’t have to rush to be ready with no place to train. After the decision, we will be able to make a plan and have stability," he said.

Elaborating on the advantages of the deferment of the Ga­mes, Cook said, "This (break) will give the girls time to heal up, which can change so many things, come next selection trials. People always assume something is wrong with the athletes' preparation or mentality but 99 per cent of the issue is wrestling injuries and having no time to heal. Give this break a chance to do some good for us."

He has been in self-quarantine ever since his return last week. “I’ve been in self-quarantine in my house for a week now. One more week and I sho­uld be good. Life is good, just staying home with my family. My wife and dogs are with me. They all are healthy,” added the foreign coach.

His wife Rebecca Seltun is a nurse and is working overtime these days to deal with the situation in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. Since his departure, the Am­e­rican coach has connected wi­th a few girls over the past one we­ek. He also posts wrestling techniques, tricks and videos on the WhatsApp group that consists of around 40 women wrestlers apart from him. “I ha­ve been posting regularly on our group ever since taking ov­er as the coach. Nothing has cha­nged. It depends on what I see and find but I post things every week.”

Cook has been with the women’s team for more than a year now and has developed a bond with them. Speaking on new entrants like Sonam Malik and Anshu Malik, who have beaten Sakshi Malik and Pooja Dhanda respectively in selection trials to make it to the national camp, the coach said, “They are good but others are equally talented. They all are good learners. Pooja and Sakshi are active in the group and their grasping power is excellent.”

Sakshi became the first woman wrestler from the country to win an Olympic medal when she bagged bronze in the 2016 Rio Games. Vinesh Phogat see­ms to be India’s biggest hope in women’s wrestling this time but Cook believes there are many stars in the camp and they are capable of taking over the mantle from these veterans once they decide to walk away from the game.

"We are very deep. I’m not sure who will step up and be the next star but there are plenty, who can take the legacy forward. Anyway, it’s not for me to say. They (the present crop of wrestlers) will decide when it’s time," he signed off.