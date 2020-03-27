Abhishek Verma taking aim at Olympics 2021 despite lockdown obstacles

Anmol Gurung By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Abhishek Verma is confined in his home in Chandigarh, following the lockdown like everyone else in the country. But this drastic measure by the central government in a bid to stop the transmission of the coronavirus has put a lid on the pistol shooter’s training. And for someone who has made the pistol an extension of his hand for a considerable period, he finds himself in an odd space. “After the recent trials, I came to meet my family for two or three days.

I was planning to go to Gurugram for training on March 23 but I’m stuck here. My other equipment like SCATT is there in Gurugram. I only have my pistol with me and I can’t do much,” the 30-year-old says. SCATT is an advanced tool that is used by top shooters. Attached to the gun, it can be shot indoors or outdoors, dry-fire or real firing. The advanced sensors give instant feedback on shooters’ performance. It goes without saying that not having key equipment is a big miss for Verma. “We are used to training 365 days a year. So this is something new,” he says.



Taking Verma’s case into account and also with the future in mind, national pistol coach Jaspal Rana is planning to bring in SCATT for those who want it and also bring in SIUS electronic scoring systems for the likes of Verma & Co. The Swiss-made equipment is basically a target machine which is used in Olympic shooting events, World Cups and other international events. Even though the machines are available at ranges in New Delhi and Bhopal, this move could help shooters like Verma undergo proper training when under isolation.

It is portable and the shooters can carry it around anywhere. “I’m trying to get actual targets that they normally use in any international competition. The delivery will be after 20 days or so after the lockdown is over,” Rana says.. “Also, we are trying to get SCATT for those shooters who don’t have it yet and those who need it,” he adds. With the Tokyo Olympics being postponed to 2021, Rana is currently trying to chart out fresh plans for his wards.

“We have to work on a fresh strategy and create a new training programme. Let’s see. There’s a lot of uncertainty for now and I have just asked everyone to slow down a bit and carry out normal practice. I don’t want them to push themselves too much.” Rifle and pistol shooters dominated at the world level in recent times, having finished as toppers in all World Cups and Finals. The momentum was with the team and they looked set to give a good account of themselves in Tokyo. But now, it’s back to basics as Rana and all the other coaches look to keep the shooters motivated. “It will be a challenge to peak at the Olympics. We need to work hard, need to monitor everyone. They should not do too much, they might burn out after a year or so,” Rana notes.