STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Organisers confident national games will be held as planned

The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown preparations for the upcoming National Games in Goa into chaos. Organisers though remain hopeful that the 36th edition of the Games can be held in time.

Published: 29th March 2020 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2020 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

The flame-throated bulbul, also called the Rubigula, was chosen as the mascot of the 36th National Games to be held in Goa.

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI: The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown preparations for the upcoming National Games in Goa into chaos. Organisers though remain hopeful that the 36th edition of the Games can be held in time.
Even before the sporting world was rocked by the pandemic, the Games had seen one delay after another.

They were originally scheduled to be held in 2016. Finally, it looked as if the Games were going to be held from October 20 to November 4 this year. So much so that the official mascot of the Games was unveiled back in February. But the coronavirus snowballing into a global pandemic has raised question marks over the Games.

However, the organisers are optimistic that the event will be held later this year. “As of now, our Games are supposed to be held in October. It is quite a number of months away. At this stage, nothing can be said. There is sufficient time but let’s see how it goes,” said Goa Olympic Association secretary-general Gurudatta Bhakta. However, Bhakta also admitted that the infrastructure was not fully in place. “At the moment, about 85% of the work has been completed.

The swimming pool and the squash court needs work. These are the only two issues that are remaining,” said Bhakta.What makes matters complicated is that the whole country is under lockdown. “Work was slow even before the shutdown. Only after the lockdown is over, and then we have to meet the government, can we really know what exactly the status is,” said Bhakta. The Indian Olympic Association sounded confident that the Games will go ahead as per schedule. “There is no change in the National Games. It will go ahead as planned,” said IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
COVID-19 National Games
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No need to panic, COVID-19 is something we can easily conquer: Padma Bhushan Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala and Telangana record their first deaths as positive cases in India cross 900
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp