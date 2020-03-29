Organisers confident national games will be held as planned

Martin Joseph By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown preparations for the upcoming National Games in Goa into chaos. Organisers though remain hopeful that the 36th edition of the Games can be held in time.

Even before the sporting world was rocked by the pandemic, the Games had seen one delay after another.

They were originally scheduled to be held in 2016. Finally, it looked as if the Games were going to be held from October 20 to November 4 this year. So much so that the official mascot of the Games was unveiled back in February. But the coronavirus snowballing into a global pandemic has raised question marks over the Games.

However, the organisers are optimistic that the event will be held later this year. “As of now, our Games are supposed to be held in October. It is quite a number of months away. At this stage, nothing can be said. There is sufficient time but let’s see how it goes,” said Goa Olympic Association secretary-general Gurudatta Bhakta. However, Bhakta also admitted that the infrastructure was not fully in place. “At the moment, about 85% of the work has been completed.

The swimming pool and the squash court needs work. These are the only two issues that are remaining,” said Bhakta.What makes matters complicated is that the whole country is under lockdown. “Work was slow even before the shutdown. Only after the lockdown is over, and then we have to meet the government, can we really know what exactly the status is,” said Bhakta. The Indian Olympic Association sounded confident that the Games will go ahead as per schedule. “There is no change in the National Games. It will go ahead as planned,” said IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta.