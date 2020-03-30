Boxers to train online amid lockdown, national camp date to be fixed later

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the country observing 21-day lockdown, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) is looking to make the most of technology. As reported by this newspaper, the coaches and support staff will start providing online classes to elite boxers beginning Monday.

The BFI has confirmed that the coaches and support staff, including the doctors and physios, will be in touch with all the Olympic-bound pugilists every day for at least an hour. In this period of uncertainty, the crux of this exercise is to keep the pugilists motivated and help them with their training regiment, nutrition and mental well-being.

"This is a challenging time for all of us and is all the more a reason for us to take care of ourselves. My message to all our boxers is to stay fit, continue with the exercises as directed by the coaches and try to maintain your weights as much as possible," Ajay Singh, BFI president, said after reaching out to all the boxers and support staff through video-conferencing on Sunday.

The bigger challenge for coaches would be motivating the boxers since the Olympics have been postponed from July 2020 to 2021. Getting the seriousness back would be their primary objective. RK Sacheti, the executive director of the BFI, said the president had a very candid interaction with the athletes and asked them to follow the routine meticulously.

"They are now at home and all boxers may not be having big places on their residential premises, so this online training would be very crucial," Sacheti told this daily from New Delhi.

"They have to keep themselves fit and not gain weight. So it is the responsibility of each boxer to take care of their fitness. We will keep checking and monitor their progress."

The quarantined period of all boxers who returned from Asia/Oceania boxing qualifiers was over on March 27.

Since the lockdown is until April 14, no date has been fixed for their return. Sacheti said the dates will be fixed after consulting sports ministry and Sports Authority of India. A total of nine boxers (five men and four men) have so far qualified for Tokyo Olympics.