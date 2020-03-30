STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Keyboard learning plans on hold, paddler Sharath Kamal heads back to the drawing board

India’s table tennis ace shifts focus to restarting his preparation for the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics.

Published: 30th March 2020 06:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

A Sharath Kamal

A Sharath Kamal (File Photo)

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: If everything had gone according to plan, A Sharath Kamal would have taken a six-month sabbatical post the completion of the Tokyo Olympics. He had planned to utilise that time to do two things in particular, apart from spending some much-needed time with his family. He wanted to learn to play an instrument, preferably the keyboard, and then contemplate his future as a table tennis player.

But as the paddler himself says, the universe works in mysterious ways and what would otherwise have been one of the busiest and most mentally draining months of the calendar has suddenly been converted into an off-season period due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“To tell you the truth, such a long period where my entire family is free has not been the case for a long time. Maybe at the start of my career, we had such extensive off-seasons. But in this day and age, the calendar hardly gives players time to just sit and talk with family without the pressure of having to decide what's next. I see a lot of negativity around during these testing times. I understand it is a very difficult time for all, but we must not forget what is most dear to us — our family. Getting this time with them is truly a blessing,” Sharath says.

And why does he want to learn to play the keyboard? “My daughter is learning the same and I want to make music with her. In the pursuit of excellence, athletes sometimes do not get to enjoy the smaller things in life. So, that was the plan initially. But now these plans have to be put on the back-burner.”

****

The news of the Olympics getting postponed has hit a few athletes harder than most. Sharath is one of them. He had started preparing from November, slowly building up a head of steam which saw him clinch the Oman Open on March 15. In his own words, the Commonwealth Games gold medallist was in the best shape of his career. Starting the process again will not be easy, considering he is 37.

“I know how my body responds now and it takes me two months to prepare for a major competition physically. Then comes the sharpness on the table with regards to feet movement. After those two aspects, I need to focus on my playing style which means fine-tuning both my forehand, backhand as well as working on service. Depending on when the worldwide situation comes under control, I need to plan my schedule accordingly. A lot depends on the International Table Tennis Federation and how they fix the schedule. A lot of variables are involved and there is no point getting too ahead of myself at this stage,” Sharath adds.

By the sound of it, it is obvious that it will be an arduous task for the nine-time national champion, with a lot depending on what the world body decides with regards to ranking points and Olympic qualifying rules. Is there any silver lining? “If I manage to make the cut for Tokyo next year, only six months or so will be left for the next edition of the Commonwealth Games. I can play there as I will be in shape. When happens after that, my wife will decide,” he laughs.

****

The 2018 Asian Games was one the biggest highs in Sharath’s career —something he had dreamed without being sure if it would happen in his lifetime. That gave the Chennai athlete the motivation to give it another shot at the grandest stage. However, all of it was almost snatched away after India's disappointing show at the World Team Qualification tournament at the start of the year where they failed to make the cut despite being one of the favourites.

The World No 38 had to seek the help of a mental trainer to get it out of his system. “I was not only disappointed, I was hurt inside. We were favourites, something none of us were used to. Maybe the pressure got to us and it happens. I have seen so many lows but this particular one hit really hard. My trainer told me to give it my all in the remaining six months so that I don’t go out having regrets. That got me pumped up and it showed in the way I was playing.”

Now that the entire country is under lockdown and the world is reeling from the effects of the novel coronavirus, athletes are finding it hard to deal with the period of inaction. While Sharath has seen it all in his career, these are unprecedented times even for him. How is he coping?

“Many players have called me and expressed their fears and anxiousness. That is a normal reaction but as of now, safety is paramount. After that, I always tell them to lead a discipline life and have a routine and adhere to it. That has always helped me in my professional life. If you remain sincere and do the right things, results will follow sooner or later.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sharath Kamal table tennis Tokyo Olympics
India Matters
1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Curing COVID-19 on wheels: Old trains in Chennai turned into isolation wards
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
No need to panic, can easily conquer COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp