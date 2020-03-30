STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Sensor & imported gadgets for feel of golf indoors

In such unprecedented times, when sports come to a standstill, athletes are confined indoors with no place to practice.

Published: 30th March 2020 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  In such unprecedented times, when sports come to a standstill, athletes are confined indoors with no place to practice. With India in lockdown, many are focusing on fitness. Golfer Aadil Bedi, however, has found a way to stay in touch with his sport. With his father Harry Bedi’s help, he has made some makeshift arrangements in his house in Chandigarh. For the last couple of years, Bedi has adopted a scientific approach towards training, in a high-tech lab at the Forest Hill Golf Resort in his home city. The gadgets involved are expensive and imported.

Aadil Bedi

With financial help from the Virat Kohli Foundation, Harry has managed to get some of them. The best part of the technology is, it can also be used indoors in a controlled environment, which is presently happening in the house of the Bedis. The drawing room is used for putting the ball. There is a sensor, laser and a digital level attached to the golf club that helps transmit information to something called the trackman, which can be analysed. The trackman is placed three metres behind the golfer to ensure correct results.

When it comes to long drives, Aadil does it against a wall of mattresses. After the ball is struck, the trackman detects the ball speed, angle of club face, spin of the ball and other parameters like ball flight and distance. The system is complex and Harry had to complete a certificate course in the Netherlands to operate these gadgets. “The situation is such that nothing outdoor is possible. And I did not want him to stay out of touch. I wanted to ensure that his practice does not come to a halt. This way, various things can be analysed,” said Harry, who travels with Aadil to tournaments around the world.

Aadil seems to be making full use of this. An area of the garden is used for chipping the ball into baskets and cups. Given a choice, this indoor practice is not what he would have preferred as he was in top form in the last tournament, Bengal Open. He clinched his maiden PGTI title there, beating Udayan Mane in a playoff. “May be, you can say that there is a sense of disappointment, but things like COVID-19 is not in your control. I am looking at it in a positive manner as I am practising however I can. It will also give me time to work on my game, and also my fitness, which is important,” said Aadil.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
golf
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No need to panic, COVID-19 is something we can easily conquer: Padma Bhushan Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala and Telangana record their first deaths as positive cases in India cross 900
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp