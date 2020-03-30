Sensor & imported gadgets for feel of golf indoors

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In such unprecedented times, when sports come to a standstill, athletes are confined indoors with no place to practice. With India in lockdown, many are focusing on fitness. Golfer Aadil Bedi, however, has found a way to stay in touch with his sport. With his father Harry Bedi’s help, he has made some makeshift arrangements in his house in Chandigarh. For the last couple of years, Bedi has adopted a scientific approach towards training, in a high-tech lab at the Forest Hill Golf Resort in his home city. The gadgets involved are expensive and imported.

With financial help from the Virat Kohli Foundation, Harry has managed to get some of them. The best part of the technology is, it can also be used indoors in a controlled environment, which is presently happening in the house of the Bedis. The drawing room is used for putting the ball. There is a sensor, laser and a digital level attached to the golf club that helps transmit information to something called the trackman, which can be analysed. The trackman is placed three metres behind the golfer to ensure correct results.

When it comes to long drives, Aadil does it against a wall of mattresses. After the ball is struck, the trackman detects the ball speed, angle of club face, spin of the ball and other parameters like ball flight and distance. The system is complex and Harry had to complete a certificate course in the Netherlands to operate these gadgets. “The situation is such that nothing outdoor is possible. And I did not want him to stay out of touch. I wanted to ensure that his practice does not come to a halt. This way, various things can be analysed,” said Harry, who travels with Aadil to tournaments around the world.

Aadil seems to be making full use of this. An area of the garden is used for chipping the ball into baskets and cups. Given a choice, this indoor practice is not what he would have preferred as he was in top form in the last tournament, Bengal Open. He clinched his maiden PGTI title there, beating Udayan Mane in a playoff. “May be, you can say that there is a sense of disappointment, but things like COVID-19 is not in your control. I am looking at it in a positive manner as I am practising however I can. It will also give me time to work on my game, and also my fitness, which is important,” said Aadil.