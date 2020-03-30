STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Steering wheel to haircuts, Gaurav Gill relishing sudden pitstop

Gaurav Gill recalls with a smile how surprised his neighbours were when they found him at home a couple of days ago.

Published: 30th March 2020 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Like other sportspersons, fitness is a priority for Gaurav Gill these days

By Vishnu Prasad
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Gaurav Gill recalls with a smile how surprised his neighbours were when they found him at home a couple of days ago. “You’re in India?” they apparently asked. “We thought you were abroad.”
Understandable, for Gill is usually always on the road. You don’t become a three-time Asia-Pacific Rally Championship driver without doing a fair bit of travelling. But, as has been the case with many other sportsmen, the lockdown, caused by the coronavirus outbreak, has floored the Arjuna award-winner as well.The lockdown though comes at a bad time for Gill — he along with JK Tyre were planning a much deeper foray into the World Rally Championships this season.

“We had plans to compete in the World Championships and have a positive season,” says Gill. “We were getting ready but everything came to a big halt. So now we’re just sitting and waiting for the situation to get under control. Even the World Championship series has come to a pause. We were looking at competing from Mexico and Argentina. The Mexico event was just ten days ago and Argentina would have been in mid-April. So that was on the calendar for us.” “But there’s nothing much I can do. So I sit at home, do my homework and concentrate on my fitness.”

Sitting at home though isn’t something that Gill is used to — the 38-year-old was part of his first rally more than two decades ago and has been travelling for the sport ever since. The abrupt halt to rallying has seen him develop some new hobbies. “I tell people that my office is shut. Because the airport is shut and that’s my office,” Gill laughs.

“But yes, it’s a great time to spend with family. My house was under construction, so we’re finishing off all the small things ourselves. I’ve learnt to cut my own hair, and I’m cutting my kids’ hair also, I think I’m going to end up being a barber pretty soon. And I’m going around trying to fix everything around the house, trying to fix the kids’ toys. So I think I’m going back to when I was a kid when I used to dismantle cars and put them back together. So it’s like going back to the yesteryears. I end up doing everything with my toolkit.”

Like most sportspersons, Gill too is focussed on maintaining his fitness. “I’ve set up a small gym inside the house,” he says. “I’m concentrating on body-weight exercises and cardio. The off-season is always the time for me and most other professional athletes to get fit because you don’t really find the time during the rest of the year to concentrate on your fitness levels. It’s the time to get a hundred per cent fit, and I think I’m more than a hundred per cent now because there’s a lot more time.” “It’s something that I enjoy doing and I’m trying to do it with my kids now. So it has turned into a family fitness programme.” As much as he is enjoying the downtime, Gill hopes that things get back to normal in the motorsports world as fast as possible, maybe by June. “It’s good to be doing this for a short period,” Gill says. “But I hope it doesn’t go on for too long.”
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gaurav Gill
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No need to panic, COVID-19 is something we can easily conquer: Padma Bhushan Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala and Telangana record their first deaths as positive cases in India cross 900
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp