Steering wheel to haircuts, Gaurav Gill relishing sudden pitstop

Vishnu Prasad By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Gaurav Gill recalls with a smile how surprised his neighbours were when they found him at home a couple of days ago. “You’re in India?” they apparently asked. “We thought you were abroad.”

Understandable, for Gill is usually always on the road. You don’t become a three-time Asia-Pacific Rally Championship driver without doing a fair bit of travelling. But, as has been the case with many other sportsmen, the lockdown, caused by the coronavirus outbreak, has floored the Arjuna award-winner as well.The lockdown though comes at a bad time for Gill — he along with JK Tyre were planning a much deeper foray into the World Rally Championships this season.

“We had plans to compete in the World Championships and have a positive season,” says Gill. “We were getting ready but everything came to a big halt. So now we’re just sitting and waiting for the situation to get under control. Even the World Championship series has come to a pause. We were looking at competing from Mexico and Argentina. The Mexico event was just ten days ago and Argentina would have been in mid-April. So that was on the calendar for us.” “But there’s nothing much I can do. So I sit at home, do my homework and concentrate on my fitness.”

Sitting at home though isn’t something that Gill is used to — the 38-year-old was part of his first rally more than two decades ago and has been travelling for the sport ever since. The abrupt halt to rallying has seen him develop some new hobbies. “I tell people that my office is shut. Because the airport is shut and that’s my office,” Gill laughs.

“But yes, it’s a great time to spend with family. My house was under construction, so we’re finishing off all the small things ourselves. I’ve learnt to cut my own hair, and I’m cutting my kids’ hair also, I think I’m going to end up being a barber pretty soon. And I’m going around trying to fix everything around the house, trying to fix the kids’ toys. So I think I’m going back to when I was a kid when I used to dismantle cars and put them back together. So it’s like going back to the yesteryears. I end up doing everything with my toolkit.”

Like most sportspersons, Gill too is focussed on maintaining his fitness. “I’ve set up a small gym inside the house,” he says. “I’m concentrating on body-weight exercises and cardio. The off-season is always the time for me and most other professional athletes to get fit because you don’t really find the time during the rest of the year to concentrate on your fitness levels. It’s the time to get a hundred per cent fit, and I think I’m more than a hundred per cent now because there’s a lot more time.” “It’s something that I enjoy doing and I’m trying to do it with my kids now. So it has turned into a family fitness programme.” As much as he is enjoying the downtime, Gill hopes that things get back to normal in the motorsports world as fast as possible, maybe by June. “It’s good to be doing this for a short period,” Gill says. “But I hope it doesn’t go on for too long.”

