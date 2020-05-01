STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Rewards and drawbacks of the online experience

India is under lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic and one of the ways many are keeping themselves occupied is by going online, be it to play games or watch movies.

Published: 01st May 2020 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2020 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

online class

Image for representational purpose only

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: India is under lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic and one of the ways many are keeping themselves occupied is by going online, be it to play games or watch movies. In their bid to keep children engaged, parents have enrolled them for online sports coaching. Given the demand, the number of platforms offering online coaching has also gone up during the lockdown. But experts believe there is no substitute for the physical form of coaching.

Noted cricket coach NP Balaji, who spotted and groomed former India pacer Lakshmipathy Balaji, insists that online coaching has several limitations and can never come close to the physical form of coaching.
“In online classes, one gets inputs on several aspects of the game, but it can never be like the physical form, at the grassroots level in particular. Without having a feel of the bat or ball on the field, one can never learn the game. One needs to be physically guided by a coach in matters like grip, stance and other aspects. You get to see a lot of video analysis online, which is a tool for coaching and not the coach itself,’’ said Balaji.

Jeev Milkha Singh believes one cannot learn golf on an online platform. “One gets to learn the nuances of the sport only through physical coaching,’’ opines Jeev.

Hiten Joshi, CEO and chief coach of the Tamil Nadu Tennis Association, echoes that feeling. “You can coach the coaches online. You can tell them what kind of drills can be given to the children. One can educate them on the skill sets required by players in various age groups. But for learning the game, boys and girls must have physical coaching. Only then can one learn how to hold the racquet in the right way with the help of a coach. Service is a very important aspect and one cannot learn this online,’’ explained Joshi.

Former Olympian and captain of the Indian hockey team, V Baskaran has an interesting observation. “One can learn the basics of hockey online. You can learn how to hold a stick or know what dribbling is. But for those above 14 years, physical coaching is a must. Once the grade or level goes up, the game becomes complex. You cannot rely on online coaching. You have to be physically present on the turf and try to improve,’’ opined Baskaran.

Chess is perhaps the only sport where a lot of things can be learnt online. Grandmaster Vishnu Prasanna, the coach of Grandmaster D Gukesh, says online coaching in chess is easy. It is catching up with children. “Online chess coaching is almost like face to face coaching. It is effective and simple. It is common to see chess players engage themselves in this.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
lockdown Balaji Lakshmipathy Balaji NP Balaji online coaching
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp