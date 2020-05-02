STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

AFI postpones elections, office bearers' term extended during online meeting

Saturday's meeting did not specify any date for holding the elections but the AFI said they can be held when a "physical meeting becomes possible".

Published: 02nd May 2020 10:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2020 10:04 PM   |  A+A-

Athletics Federation of India president Adille Sumariwalla

Athletics Federation of India president Adille Sumariwalla (Photo| Twitter/ @Adille1)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Athletics Federation of India on Saturday deferred its elections and extended the term of its office bearers during a Special General Meeting that was held online, a first among the national sports bodies.

Incumbent president Adille Sumariwalla was elected for his second term in April 2016, and the AFI was to hold the polls last month in its Annual General Meeting, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the federation to postpone the elections.

Saturday's meeting did not specify any date for holding the elections but the AFI said they can be held when a "physical meeting becomes possible".

Sumariwalla was authorised to take a decision on the date of the elective Annual General Meeting in consultation with senior colleagues.

"There is no fixed time, the elections will be held at the first opportunity. We don't want to postpone the elections for one year. It can be in three months or six months, we don't know now," he said.

"It was important that we followed due process though the members had approved the proposal to extend the term of AFI," he added.

He said the AFI had initiated the election procedure by appointing a Returning Officer and securing the nomination of delegates from among the members.

"But that had to be cancelled because of the Covid-19 outbreak," he said.

The AFI accepted International Olympic Committee (IOA) member and IOA president Narinder Dhruv Batra's suggestion that the elections could be deferred until a physical meeting becomes possible.

Batra addressed the AFI members as a special guest.

Treasurer PK Srivastava told PTI that the AFI has informed the sports ministry about the postponement of the elections.

"We have already informed the ministry about this. They (ministry) have no issues with it. Normally, the AFI elections are held in April but under our constitution, the takeover of charge normally happens in October," he said.

The members were also informed about the appointment of incumbent AFI secretary C K Valson as competition director of the Asian Athletics Association based in Bangkok.

Sumariwalla said the AFI would soon introduce an online pre-Level 1 coaching module so that parents and coaches of young athletes can inculcate the right training habits in them.

"We have had a number of talented athletes suffering early burnout because of over-training and early specialisation," he said.

"We want to have 5000 coaches across 600 districts in the next 10 years."

The meeting opened with Sumariwalla paying tribute to former chief coach Joginder Singh Saini who passed away in Patiala on March 1.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Athletics Federation of India Athletics Federation elections
Coronavirus
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Police personnel wearing PPE suit checking the documents of a commuter in New Delhi. This image is used for representational purposes. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
41 people from single building test COVID-19 positive in Delhi
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Employment, salaries among top complaints in lockdown
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: Trains, buses arranged for migrants amidst lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Gallery
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp