STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Discus thrower Sandeep Kumari banned for four years by WADA for dope flunk

WADA referred Kumari's results management to the AIU which notified her of the charges and provisionally suspended her in November 2018.

Published: 02nd May 2020 07:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2020 07:04 PM   |  A+A-

WADA, World Anti Doping Agency

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Discus thrower Sandeep Kumari has been slapped with a four-year ban by WADA's Athletics Integrity Unit for flunking a dope test , nearly two years after her sample was deemed clean by the NDTL.

The National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) had failed to detect the banned substance -- a steroid -- which was present in her blood sample, collected by NADA officials during the National Inter-State Championships in June 2018 in Guwahati.

Kumari had won the gold with a throw of 58.41m.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) then decided to test the sample of Kumari at its Montreal Laboratory in Canada and it returned positive for anabolic steroid Metenolone in November 2018.

Kumari's results from June 26, 2018 to November 21, 2018 will now be annulled.

Her four-year ban, announced by WADA on Friday night, will begin from June 26, 2018 -- the date of her sample collection.

Not only Kumari's but samples of four other Indians, including 2017 Asian champion quarter-miler Nirmala Sheoran's had returned negative at NDTL but were found positive when tested in Montreal.

Jhuma Khatun, one of them, was also handed a four-year ban, last month.

WADA referred Kumari's results management to the AIU which notified her of the charges and provisionally suspended her in November 2018.

The Haryana athlete waived her right for the confirmatory 'B' sample test and accepted the adverse analytical finding (AAF).

In February 2019, Kumari participated in an interview with representatives of AIU by phone during which she confirmed that she admitted the Anti-Doping Rule Violations (ADRV).

In February 2020, the AIU issued a notice of charge to Kumari, asking her to either admit the ADRV or undergo a hearing before the Disciplinary Tribunal.

After missing three deadlines to respond, Kumari finally accepted the charge and did not request a hearing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sandeep Kumari
Coronavirus
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Police personnel wearing PPE suit checking the documents of a commuter in New Delhi. This image is used for representational purposes. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
41 people from single building test COVID-19 positive in Delhi
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Employment, salaries among top complaints in lockdown
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: Trains, buses arranged for migrants amidst lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Gallery
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp