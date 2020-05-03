Coaches should stay on till 2022, says IOA chief Narinder Batra

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Indian Olympic Association president Narinder Batra felt coaches and high performance directors of national sports federations should be with the team not just till Olympics next year but till the 2022 Asian Games. He even said that if the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) finds it difficult in extending contracts, he would be more than willing to intervene.

“Some of the events in Asian Games and Commonwealth Games have ranking points for the Olympics (2024) and it might be a good idea to continue with the (existing) coaches,” said Batra during the AFI SGM where he was the chief guest. “If AFI finds it difficult to get the contracts extended I would be willing to intervene.”

His logic is that continuity in training would help in getting better results. Batra also mentioned that he is in touch with the home and sports ministry to get concessions for elite athletes to train outdoors. Athletics, hockey (men’s and women’s) and weightlifting teams are stuck at Sports Authority of India centers in Patiala and Bengaluru. Since the lockdown in March, no athletes have been allowed to train in gym or go outside to train.

“We are pushing for allowing athletes to train outside in small batches, maintaining social distancing,” he said. Batra said he would be talking to the ministry again. He also laid all speculations of Olympics not happening next year to rest. “I am keeping in touch with some reliable sources and Olympics are happening next year.”