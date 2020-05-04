STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Concession for Jammu and Kashmir in online wushu meet

WAI will gift the winners of the state championships with certificates and various other cash prizes.

Published: 04th May 2020 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2020 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

Laptop

For representational purposes.

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Online — the new buzzword in Indian sports. From conducting meetings, seminars to championships, the internet is being used by Sports Authority of India (SAI) and most National Sports Federations to try and function smoothly. Following in the footsteps of shooting, the Wushu Association of India (WAI) is conducting online state championships which will be followed by the nationals.

While states like Maharashtra and Karnataka have successfully managed to host the championships, and other states have started their respective events, WAI have been deliberating over how to ensure a smooth conduct of the meet in Jammu and Kashmir. Only 2G service is active in the state.

"For most of the states, internet connectivity is not a major issue. But for J&K, we decided to allow athletes and kids there to send in video recordings and our judges will award points on the basis of the videos. We want to encourage players of all states and hence we made this exception," WAI secretary Suhel Ahmed said. This was decided after the online Annual General Meeting.While the J&K state championships was scheduled to start on Sunday, it has been postponed by a couple of days after one of the state’s top wushu exponents lost his mother.

Nationals brought forward

Initially, WAI was looking to conduct the national championships in October. Now they are planning to prepone the tournament to May in order to keep the athletes’ morale high during this lockdown period. "Most people will be home and outdoor activity will be limited hence this plan of bringing forward the tournament. Our target is to start on May 15 and finish off all state championships by May 12," Kuldeep Handoo, chief national coach, revealed.

The top four from all states will compete in the nationals. The athletes have been demonstrating Taolu and Sanda moves. While Taolu is a solo act, Sanda utilises combat using kicking, punching and acrobatics. "Taolu is easier to do inside a room and hence we went for it. For Sanda, we wanted athletes to show us their form, how accurate their posture and follow through is and we are awarding points based on that," Kuldeep said. There are also plans to include Tai-Chi in the future through online classes.

Mask & sanitiser prizes

WAI will gift the winners of the state championships with certificates and various other cash prizes. They also want to award the athletes who have participated. The prize? Face masks and hand sanitisers! "We wanted to gift them something to keep them motivated. We decided to gift them masks and sanitisers so that they can continue to train without fear while also maintaining their health," the secretary added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Wushu Association Jammu and Kashmir
Coronavirus
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make an emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Gallery
An engineer by profession, Sujatha's career spanning over four decades saw him succeed as an author, screenwriter and producer. On his 85th birth anniversary, let's look at some rare pictures of man who thrived in synergy of technology and literature. (Ph
From EVMs to novels, Tamil writer Sujatha's works always got people queueing up
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp