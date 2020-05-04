Good news for US return basketball player Jagshaanbir Singh during lockdown

Ashim Sunam By

BENGALURU: Jagshaanbir Singh came back from the US to India on February 15 for some personal work. The hoopster travelled light, with essential clothings that would be sufficient for his originally planned two weeks stay in Jalandhar. But his stay has been prolonged indefinitely due to COVID-19.

In fact his return to India proved to be a blessing in disguise with coronavirus positive cases and deaths in USA topping the global list.

However, the pandemic also meant some more time with his family.

"I did not return to the US -- as I had planned -- due to coronavirus. Initially, I thought that the situation would not be very bad. I came back from US when the condition was not very bad and I feel I came here (India) on time. It is a good thing to be with family. After a long time, I am spending with them for a longer period," Singh told this daily.



Amidst all these, Singh, who was with Golden State Prep School on scholarship in the US since last year, received good news on Friday. He was signed by Point Park University as its overseas player for the next season and will feature in the NAIA (National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics) division.

Getting picked for Point Park is just a start for the 19-year-old, whose career graph has been on the rise. After his time with NBA Academy India in 2017 and 2018, he moved to the US, which has helped him understand the system of basketball in America.

His performances as a center for Golden State paid dividends and Singh is excited for a new opportunity in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Despite his excitement, he cannot even plan his future travel with the country in lockdown and flight operations in both the US and India yet to resume too.

He also represented India at the FIBA U-18 Asian Championship in 2018 too.

Singh feels that playing style in India and US is quite different, with a sense of intensity and speed dominating plays in the latter. After having signed for Point Park, he is looking at the bigger picture, going professional.

"When I was at the NBA Academy India, the coaches polished my skills, which helped me in the US. I also improved my game in Golden State Prep, but now I want to get even better. It will be another level there now so I will have to work hard. It is a good platform for me to reach higher levels, like going professional. I hope to grow more with the coaches there," Singh added.

With the prevailing situation forcing athletes indoors, Singh is making the most of the facilities available, including his home gym. He is working on his fitness and practicing his ball-handling skills among others.