Plan to get elite boxers in ring soon

CHENNAI: Discussions are on to get India’s elite boxers to return to the ring soon after the lockdown ends on May 17. On Sunday, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the government is planning to allow Olympic-bound pugilists and those seeking qualification to begin preparations at the earliest.

“I’ve had discussions with my officers. We are planning a way to start functioning as soon as possible,” said Rijiju during an online interaction with the boxers on Sunday. “I thought first of all we should allow practice for those who have qualified for Olympics and those who will be participating in qualifiers or important championships.”

However, budding boxers will have to wait before normal service resumes. “We can’t open all coaching centres. So we will allow only elite athletes. Junior camps have to wait for some time as safety will be priority.”During the session, Rijiju also highlighted boxing legend Muhammad Ali’s epic bouts and stressed on importance of learning from the sport’s greats.

“Last three days, I was watching old boxing records. I was watching Muhammad Ali’s bouts... His fights with Sonny Liston, George Foreman and Joe Frazier. I enjoyed those matches. It’s good to know the history of boxing, some of the legendary boxers and not just Ali. It’s interesting to see how they struggled, became champions and maintained their status. Those are some things worth learning.”

Talking about MC Mary Kom’s inspirational journey, Rijiju remarked that he was confident of the country’s talent attaining great heights in the days to come. Veteran boxer Vikas Krishan, part of the conference, said that he has also been picking up the fine nuances of the craft during the lockdown by watching Ali and his rivals.

“I have also been watching Ali and Liston’s bouts. I have been trying to learn from these greats. I’m also becoming mentally stronger. We also want to become like them. If we get the right support, we’ll not just do well in the Olympics, but can also become champions in the professional circuit.”