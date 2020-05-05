STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

F1 director Ross Brawn says more spending cuts needed to preserve teams

A spending cap of USD 175 million was set to be introduced next year in a bid to help even up the competition.

Published: 05th May 2020 12:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2020 12:04 PM   |  A+A-

Formula One managing director Ross Brawn

Formula One managing director Ross Brawn (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

LONDON: Formula One managing director Ross Brawn said spending cuts will be necessary to prevent the "tragedy" of teams leaving the sport amid the coronavirus.

Ross Brawn added Monday that the cost cap for the 2021 season is set to be cut to $145 million (?117 million) and could be reduced further in subsequent years, with a more even distribution of prize money another measure to help increase the competitiveness of the sport.

A spending cap of $175 million was set to be introduced next year in a bid to help even up the competition.

But, following the outbreak of the global pandemic that has seen the postponement or cancellation of 10 rounds of this year's world championship, talks on reducing the figure have been held with the FIA, motorsport's world governing body.

"There has been a lot of consultation and we are in the final stages," Brawn told Sky Sports.

"We're going to start with a cap of $145 million and then the discussion is how much further down we can drive costs in the next few years.

"There is going to be a much more equitable prize fund in the new agreement.

The midfield teams in particular are going to be much better off in terms of their proportion of the prize money.

"So a good midfield team should be able to score podiums, maybe a win, and should be able to show a small profit. If we can achieve that we should have a very sustainable future."

'Losing teams would be a tragedy'

The likes of Grand Prix giants Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari each have an annual spend more than double the initial proposed cap of $175 million.

And the team principal of Italian mainstays Ferrari, arguably the most famous marque in the sport, told the Guardian last month they could do the once unthinkable and quit the sport if the "demanding request" of a further spending cap became a reality.

Nevertheless, Brawn -- a former Ferrari technical director and Mercedes team principal -- said: "It has become very clear, from talking to the management of the teams. The message is clear. We've got to cut costs and have a reduction of the cost cap...If we lose some teams in this period it would be a tragedy."

The 65-year-old Briton, who forged his reputation in motorsport as an engineer and designer, added: "In the situation we have now the economic sustainability of F1 is the priority and I think that counts as much for the big teams as it does for the small teams. We have 10 very good teams in F1 and we want to keep it that way."

Officials hope the Austrian Grand Prix on July 5 will mark the start of the delayed season, with Brawn saying: "We are working very closely with the FIA. They are putting together the structure we need. Everyone will be tested."

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Formula One Ross Brawn 
Coronavirus
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu sees biggest daily spike, records 527 new cases in 24 hours
Lockdown Tales: Mumbai man takes to music to cheer COVID-19 patients
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Lockdown 3.0: Barbers only in orange, green zones, liquor shops allowed everywhere
COVID-19: Italy eases long lockdown after almost 2 months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Australia PM Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)
Australia loses $2.5 billion a week in coronavirus shutdown: PM Scott Morrison
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee's Poor Economics 2.0
Gallery
The story of the crackdown on Kashmir last August was difficult to show to the world. Check out those hard-hitting photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers. (Photo | AP)
Life during Kashmir lockdown: Check out the photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer-winning photographers
On day one of lockdown 3.0, hundreds of people thronged to the streets as shops opened, workers were out early, higher vehicular movements and at some places, chaos unfolded due to rush at liquor stores. Here's a sneak peek into the scenes in many metro cities in India. In the picture, a labourer working in the early hours of Monday in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
Crowd outside liquor shops, traffic on roads on day one of lockdown easing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp