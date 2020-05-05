STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Racing for cause in virtual contest

This newspaper had earlier reported how many of India’s top racers had taken to racing in virtual racing events during the downtimes.

Published: 05th May 2020 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2020 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

The racers were raising money for Seeds, a charity that looks after frontline workers.

The racers were raising money for Seeds, a charity that looks after frontline workers.

By Vishnu Prasad
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the ongoing lockdown keeping them away from the tracks, many racers have been forced to go virtual to satisfy their need for speed. Some of them are using that to help the fight against the coronavirus.

This newspaper had earlier reported how many of India’s top racers had taken to racing in virtual racing events during the downtimes. The race weekends had been organised under the banner of Ultimate E, the e-sports outfit run by racers Armaan Ebrahim and Aditya Patel. Now their fourth weekend saw some of India’s high profile racers come together to raise money for Seeds, a charity that provides for healthcare workers in the frontline of the coronavirus fight.

“This is something we had on our minds when we started this,” said Patel. “We just wanted to figure out the best way to implement this and the best time to do it. When it started to grow, we thought this would be best to have a charity event. Considering it was in the plan from the beginning, to actually implement it wasn’t so difficult.”

People who turned up online in order to view the action were asked to donate to the cause, with the link for donations provided on the page. To attract as big an audience as they possibly could, the organisers tweaked around with the format, with a PubG tournament preceding the virtual racing events. That was followed by racing events, one of which featured international participants from South Africa, Germany and the United Kingdom.

Among the big names to participate in support of the cause was India’s first Formula One racer Narain Karthikeyan. “Narain was always keen on doing it,” said Patel. “He just wanted to watch for a couple of weeks how it turned out and then, by the third race weekend, he was onboard with us. Right from the time we started, he had told us that he was keen to be a part of it. The only thing that was holding back was the fact that he doesn’t have very good equipment. He also hadn’t planned on doing this, so he’s stuck with some equipment that is not really ideal.”

Also on hand were racers like former F2 drivers Arjun Maini and his younger brother Kush, Karthik Tharani, Advait Deodhar, Muhammed Ibrahim and Chetan Korada. Ibrahim won the overall title with victories in the first two races while Kush ran him close, winning races three and four.

Patel said that they were yet to get the final figures on how much money they had managed to raise, but stressed that Ultimate E would be coming back again during the weekend with another event.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Armaan Ebrahim Aditya Patel Ultimate E E sports
Coronavirus
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu sees biggest daily spike, records 527 new cases in 24 hours
Lockdown Tales: Mumbai man takes to music to cheer COVID-19 patients
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Lockdown 3.0: Barbers only in orange, green zones, liquor shops allowed everywhere
COVID-19: Italy eases long lockdown after almost 2 months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Australia PM Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)
Australia loses $2.5 billion a week in coronavirus shutdown: PM Scott Morrison
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee's Poor Economics 2.0
Gallery
The story of the crackdown on Kashmir last August was difficult to show to the world. Check out those hard-hitting photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers. (Photo | AP)
Life during Kashmir lockdown: Check out the photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer-winning photographers
On day one of lockdown 3.0, hundreds of people thronged to the streets as shops opened, workers were out early, higher vehicular movements and at some places, chaos unfolded due to rush at liquor stores. Here's a sneak peek into the scenes in many metro cities in India. In the picture, a labourer working in the early hours of Monday in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
Crowd outside liquor shops, traffic on roads on day one of lockdown easing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp