Free online chess coaching for school students

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Velammal Vidyalaya will organise the Future Grandmaster free online chess coaching class for its students during the lockdown.

Renowned coach and Grandmaster RB Ramesh will conduct the classes live for children. The virtual classes are exclusively for students from Velammal Nexus Group of schools. Registration is free.

These classes will be held for children in two categories, basic and advanced. The basic course starts on May 13 and ends on July 31.

The advanced course is from May 11 to July 30. Registration is open for the students and one can enrol at www.velammalnexus.com. For details, contact 8056063519.

Sports quota admission

St Joseph’s College of Engineering and St Joseph’s Institute of Technology will offer sports quota admission to meritorious sportspersons. “Generally, at this time of the year we conduct selection trials to admit promising athletes into our group of colleges. But due to the lockdown we could not conduct trials.

Every year, about 150 students get admission through sports quota and enjoy the benefits of free education, boarding and lodging. This year too, we will enrol as many athletes as possible who apply and fulfil the eligibility conditions of Anna University. The details for applications will be announced once the 12th standard results are out,’’ said a spokesperson of the college.