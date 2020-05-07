Fresh twist in chess mess

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: When the courts reopen and start functioning normally, among the pile of cases they handle will have a fair number of submissions from the All India Chess Federation (AICF).

The game of one-upmanship shows no sign of relenting. In the latest update, a five-member committee, constituted at a disputed online meeting on April 22, has issued a show-cause notice to former AICF secretary DV Sundar levelling five charges.

It has removed RM Dongre from the post of FIDE president Asia Zone 3.7 and disaffiliated the state associations of West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh.

All those at the receiving end belong to the faction headed by AICF president PR Venketrama Raja. They don’t consider the online meeting to be valid and call it a move to divert attention by secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan’s group. According to them, the AICF can’t hold a special general meeting online unless procedures are followed and conditions are fulfilled.

Online general body meetings are a new concept for Indian sports federations. The Athletics Federation of India became the first federation to conduct such a meeting last week. It is not clear if the online discussions held by representatives of the state chess associations can be recognised as a valid special general body meeting.

“Neither me nor Sundar is obliged to follow what this committee is saying. It has no standing because the online meeting itself is invalid. Anybody can log in on Zoom and say they held a meeting. Are those who attended authorised representatives of the state units? I’ll reply to the letter saying they have no locus standi. It’s a comedy show if you ask me,” said Dongre.

Head of the five-men committee, Naresh Sharma argued that this body has the powers equivalent of the AICF’s central committee.

“Online meetings have become the order of the day under the circumstances. We followed what we had to in order to make it a proper meeting. Twenty-four state units attended. What this committee decides is final,” he said.

The way things stand, judicial intervention is inevitable. Even the Bengal Chess Association (BCA) will go to court, challenging the decision to disaffiliate it and have an ad hoc committee in place. This body held elections under the supervision of the Calcutta High Court in March.

“To say we didn’t follow the sports code amounts to contempt of court. We will sue them once the court opens,” said BCA president Shantanu Lahiri, pointing out that some of the candidates who lost in the elections have been named in the ad hoc body.