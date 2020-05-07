STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Fresh twist in chess mess

Head of the five-men committee, Naresh Sharma argued that this body has the powers equivalent of the AICF’s central committee.

Published: 07th May 2020 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2020 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Chess

For representational purposes

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

CHENNAI: When the courts reopen and start functioning normally, among the pile of cases they handle will have a fair number of submissions from the All India Chess Federation (AICF).

The game of one-upmanship shows no sign of relenting. In the latest update, a five-member committee, constituted at a disputed online meeting on April 22, has issued a show-cause notice to former AICF secretary DV Sundar levelling five charges.

It has removed RM Dongre from the post of FIDE president Asia Zone 3.7 and disaffiliated the state associations of West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh.

All those at the receiving end belong to the faction headed by AICF president PR Venketrama Raja. They don’t consider the online meeting to be valid and call it a move to divert attention by secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan’s group. According to them, the AICF can’t hold a special general meeting online unless procedures are followed and conditions are fulfilled.

Online general body meetings are a new concept for Indian sports federations. The Athletics Federation of India became the first federation to conduct such a meeting last week. It is not clear if the online discussions held by representatives of the state chess associations can be recognised as a valid special general body meeting.

“Neither me nor Sundar is obliged to follow what this committee is saying. It has no standing because the online meeting itself is invalid. Anybody can log in on Zoom and say they held a meeting. Are those who attended authorised representatives of the state units? I’ll reply to the letter saying they have no locus standi. It’s a comedy show if you ask me,” said Dongre.

Head of the five-men committee, Naresh Sharma argued that this body has the powers equivalent of the AICF’s central committee.

“Online meetings have become the order of the day under the circumstances. We followed what we had to in order to make it a proper meeting. Twenty-four state units attended. What this committee decides is final,” he said.

The way things stand, judicial intervention is inevitable. Even the Bengal Chess Association (BCA) will go to court, challenging the decision to disaffiliate it and have an ad hoc committee in place. This body held elections under the supervision of the Calcutta High Court in March.

“To say we didn’t follow the sports code amounts to contempt of court. We will sue them once the court opens,” said BCA president Shantanu Lahiri, pointing out that some of the candidates who lost in the elections have been named in the ad hoc body.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
All India Chess Federation AICF
Coronavirus
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Chander Nagar in East Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Nainital locals brave hailstorm to throng liquor stores
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown Tales: Chennai priest serves humanity during lockdown by distributing free masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
Gallery
May 7, 2020 marks the 159th birth anniversary of one of India's most revered Nobel laureates and visionaries. Here are some quotes by him that were hidden life lessons for all. (Photo | EPS)
15 Rabindranath Tagore quotes to remember the Nobel laureate on his 159th birth anniversary
A relief worker carries an unconscious child on his shoulders as he rushes towards a nearby hospital after a gas leak from LG Polymers plant near Visakhapatnam. (Photo| G Satyanarayana, EPS)
Disturbing images of Visakhapatnam's polymers gas leak tragedy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp