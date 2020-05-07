STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Talks on to have fewer events on domestic table tennis calendar

The TTFI and state federations will have to try and squeeze in as many tournaments as possible in a short period of time.

Published: 07th May 2020 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2020 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Top players like G Sathiyan won’t be affected by the shortened schedule.

Top players like G Sathiyan won’t be affected by the shortened schedule. (Photo | EPS)

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The domestic table tennis scene is looking bleak due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) will have to wait for the international calendar before finalising its own. Because of the loss of time, the TTFI and state federations will have to try and squeeze in as many tournaments as possible in a short period of time. That effectively means a few state and national ranking tournaments might go for a toss.

A domestic calendar usually has five zonal ranking tournaments, three nationals, one inter-institution as well as a number of state-ranking tournaments and the various state championships.

The three national and the inter-institution meets will have to be played. This means the other events might see a reduction. In a Zoom meeting between the national body and the state units, the possibility of a truncated calendar was raised and most states agreed with that call.

“The possibility of not having ranking tournaments — both state and national — was broached and most likely that will be the case but we cannot confirm it now without preparing the national calendar. But all planning is being made in that regard,” TTFI secretary MP Singh said. Apart from Olympic hopefuls and top paddlers, most players depend on the national calendar but TTFI said efforts will be made to ensure no player suffers because of lack of tournaments.

“We will try and accommodate as many tournaments as possible and give players maximum exposure. These are difficult times and we are working towards finding the best solution. Points will be awarded as usual and state tournaments will see a lot of competition and it will be good for the game in the short term,” Singh added.

Apart from the truncated calendar, another issue the TTFI has to contend with is social distancing and the state and central government’s advisories on such things. Usually, the number of entries are very high for state and national ranking tournaments as well as age-group tournaments.

“Age group tourneys may be bifurcated for boys and girls to allow social distancing and ensure that safety parameters are met. Also,l players eligible to play in multiple categories like sub-junior and junior might be asked to play only one. The number of players who qualify for the zonals or nationals from the state level might be reduced. These were some of the options discussed.”

The UTT will pose another potential roadblock. Due to contractual obligations, they will have to be provided a slot in the national and international calendar and accommodating the league means even less time for the aforementioned competitions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
TTFI Indian Table Tennis
Coronavirus
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Chander Nagar in East Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Nainital locals brave hailstorm to throng liquor stores
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown Tales: Chennai priest serves humanity during lockdown by distributing free masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
Gallery
May 7, 2020 marks the 159th birth anniversary of one of India's most revered Nobel laureates and visionaries. Here are some quotes by him that were hidden life lessons for all. (Photo | EPS)
15 Rabindranath Tagore quotes to remember the Nobel laureate on his 159th birth anniversary
A relief worker carries an unconscious child on his shoulders as he rushes towards a nearby hospital after a gas leak from LG Polymers plant near Visakhapatnam. (Photo| G Satyanarayana, EPS)
Disturbing images of Visakhapatnam's polymers gas leak tragedy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp