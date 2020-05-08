Chess to Shooting: Web check-in

By Express News Service

A look at sports that have successfully transitioned online during the global crisis...

Chess

Perhaps the game most equipped to be played using the medium of the internet. Because of the dynamics at play, it’s easy, it more or less has the same factors in play and it already has a solid grounding on the internet. Stars have already used the lockdown to showcase their skills online. Magnus Carlsen’s invitational event, worth $2,50,000, was a case in point. More events such as the ongoing Online Nations Cup is a proof that this is sustainable.

Cons: FIDE, the world governing body, are unlikely to approve this in the long run. Technological doping is a real possibility and ranking points are not at play. That the body cancelled the Candidates rather than taking it online is further proof.

eGames

The original in the series. It’s no surprise to note that the number of people playing games like DOTA or Fortnite or Heartstone has gone off the roof. Twitch, a streaming platform used by most gamers to live broadcast their games, has reportedly seen record figures in the last month. Other platforms like Twitter have witnessed an increase in people talking about eSport.When the dust settles, this genre might look back and decide that 2020 was when it truly went global because of the sheer number of people willing to engage with new-age sports in the Instagram age.

Cons: Nobody knows if it can sustain the newfound momentum. What happens when a sense of normalcy is restored? Will the fans stick around or will they behave like fly-by-night operators?

That is the next question.

Shooting

A few Olympic disciplines have had their wings clipped because of the postponement. But that hasn’t stopped sports like shooting trying to incorporate elements of Zoom, an online app, to give athletes a semblance of competition. In a way, this is one of the most authentic competition an Olympic sport has seen in the lockdown. Shooters more or less know where and how they are shooting and there is a live electronic scoreboard that is constantly relayed to all participants. Its success cannot be questioned. More international participants have apparently signed on to take part in a second shooting event.

Cons: The ranges that athletes use to fire aren’t standardised, so that’s always a problem. A problem with the wind in one’s home could be a solution at another athlete’s house. Also, the ranges themselves are said to vary in length.

F1/Racing

Simulation racing was already successful. F1 and other racing events have, unsurprisingly, seamlessly made the transition into the virtual world. With most of their events being broadcast to an audience in excess of a million, they also believe that the core audience is there. F1 has also made it more glamorous by bringing in celebrities from other fields to do battle against professional F1 racers. At some level, most racers will enjoy doing this because simulation racing is already a big part of their training programme.

Cons: F1 racers spend a lot of energy and lose a lot of weight while taking part in an actual race weekend. In the virtual world? Not so much. Also, only people with fancy gizmo can play it and internet speed needs to be of a high level.

Tennis/football/NBA

All three sports have witnessed a whole host of star athletes playing against regular competitors on Tour on their PlayStation and so on. Football players also used this medium to raise money for charities fighting the COVID-19 pandemic while the NBA created new competition and involved some of the top

players for a friendly online game. That all these events were broadcast online has to be noted.

Cons: At some level, these will remain to be fun games because there is no real transfer of skill and almost no energy is expended as all of them play from the comfort of their sofas.

Athletics

Pole vault world record-holder Mondo Duplantis, former record-holder Renaud Lavillenie and Olympic bronze medallist Sam Kendricks took part in a first-of-its-kind backyard pole vaulting competition. Titled ‘Ultimate Garden Clash’, the event was broadcast on World Athletics’ social media channels. The competition promised many thrills as the three ran and jumped over three makeshift pole vault arrangements near their homes. While Duplantis competed from Louisiana, Kendricks logged on from Mississippi with Lavillenie getting online from Clermont-Ferrand, France. Lavillenie and Duplantis shared the good by clearing a height of 4.9metres.

Cons: The arrangements were rudimentary at best even though there was a track for the athletes to run. Sure, this brought on a sense of competition but, going forward, we may not see more of this.