STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

NBA to Bundesliga: On the way back

It’s not possible in India right now, but sports events are returning or getting ready to return in other parts of the world.

Published: 08th May 2020 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2020 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

South Korea’s K-League football will kick off their season on Friday.

South Korea’s K-League football will kick off their season on Friday.

By Express News Service

It’s not possible in India right now, but sports events are returning or getting ready to return in other parts of the world...

NBA facilities to reopen

NBA team facilities are set to reopen for individual player workouts on Friday in areas where state and local governments have eased lockdown restrictions. It’s the first step on the road to resuming a campaign that was shut down on March 12, even though the league has mentioned no timetable to return. About a month of the regular season remains unplayed. Two months of playoff games were to have started almost three weeks ago.

Rugby doc optimistic

Competitive rugby will return this year, the chief medical officer of World Rugby has predicted. Eanna Falvey said domestic, provincial or club games would likely return first, progressing to Tests. The Irishman said Australia and New Zealand, less hard-hit than Europe by COVID-19, were “reasonably close” to getting back into training. “I would be very surprised if there isn’t some competitive rugby before the end of the year,” the doctor told the Irish Times.

Football in Korea

South Korea’s K-League football will kick off their season on Friday. The league was originally scheduled for a February 29 start but on that day there were 909 cases of the virus reported. That number has fallen to single figures since mid-April. Jeonbuk Motors face Suwon Bluewings on the first day of the league. The 12-team league has been shortened from 38 rounds to 27. There will be no handshakes and spitting. Conversations at close quarters on the field are prohibited.

Bundesliga fixtures out

The Bundesliga restarts on May 16. German chancellor Angela Merkel has granted permission for the league to resume behind closed doors with strict hygiene measures, plus regular testing of players and backroom staff. Second-placed Borussia Dortmund host Schalke in the pick of the matches on the first day back.  Fixtures: May 16: Dortmund v Schalke, Leipzig v Freiburg, Hoffenheim v Hertha, Duesseldorf v Paderborn, Augsburg v Wolfsburg, Eintracht Frankfurt v Gladbach. May 17: Cologne v Mainz, Union Berlin v Bayern Munich. May 18: Werder Bremen v Bayer Leverkusen.

CA pre-season training

Cricket Australia is set to begin the team’s pre-season later this month under new training protocols devised for safety. According to a report, CA is planning to restart training under the eyes of its chief medical officer Dr John Orchard and head of sports science and sports medicine Alex Kountouris. The immediate priority is drawing up protocols, which include barring the use of saliva or sweat to shine the ball.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus pandemic NBA Bundesliga
Coronavirus
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train
Lockdown Tales: The Chennai priest on a mission to distribute masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrants decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo chooses his cast for the Indian version of the heist crime drama. Directed by Alex Rodrigo, the series revolves around Alvaro Morte’s character (Professor) bringing together a bunch of other career criminals who dress up
Ajith to Vijay: Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo 'chooses his cast' for the Indian version
Launching its biggest ever repatriation exercise, India onThursday airlifted 363 of its citizens, including nine infants, stranded in the United Arab Emirates due to the international travel lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo | EPS)
PPEs, masks, social distancing: How Kochi welcomed first batch of Vande Bharat expats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp