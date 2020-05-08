NBA to Bundesliga: On the way back

By Express News Service

It’s not possible in India right now, but sports events are returning or getting ready to return in other parts of the world...

NBA facilities to reopen

NBA team facilities are set to reopen for individual player workouts on Friday in areas where state and local governments have eased lockdown restrictions. It’s the first step on the road to resuming a campaign that was shut down on March 12, even though the league has mentioned no timetable to return. About a month of the regular season remains unplayed. Two months of playoff games were to have started almost three weeks ago.

Rugby doc optimistic

Competitive rugby will return this year, the chief medical officer of World Rugby has predicted. Eanna Falvey said domestic, provincial or club games would likely return first, progressing to Tests. The Irishman said Australia and New Zealand, less hard-hit than Europe by COVID-19, were “reasonably close” to getting back into training. “I would be very surprised if there isn’t some competitive rugby before the end of the year,” the doctor told the Irish Times.

Football in Korea

South Korea’s K-League football will kick off their season on Friday. The league was originally scheduled for a February 29 start but on that day there were 909 cases of the virus reported. That number has fallen to single figures since mid-April. Jeonbuk Motors face Suwon Bluewings on the first day of the league. The 12-team league has been shortened from 38 rounds to 27. There will be no handshakes and spitting. Conversations at close quarters on the field are prohibited.

Bundesliga fixtures out

The Bundesliga restarts on May 16. German chancellor Angela Merkel has granted permission for the league to resume behind closed doors with strict hygiene measures, plus regular testing of players and backroom staff. Second-placed Borussia Dortmund host Schalke in the pick of the matches on the first day back. Fixtures: May 16: Dortmund v Schalke, Leipzig v Freiburg, Hoffenheim v Hertha, Duesseldorf v Paderborn, Augsburg v Wolfsburg, Eintracht Frankfurt v Gladbach. May 17: Cologne v Mainz, Union Berlin v Bayern Munich. May 18: Werder Bremen v Bayer Leverkusen.

CA pre-season training

Cricket Australia is set to begin the team’s pre-season later this month under new training protocols devised for safety. According to a report, CA is planning to restart training under the eyes of its chief medical officer Dr John Orchard and head of sports science and sports medicine Alex Kountouris. The immediate priority is drawing up protocols, which include barring the use of saliva or sweat to shine the ball.