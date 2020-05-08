Virtually on line

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

Playgrounds across the globe have been cordoned off with a metaphorical crime scene tape around them. Sport, the most primal of pursuits known to man, has been shelved as the coronavirus pandemic rages from Alaska to Auckland and Buenos Aires to Busan.

Yet, one category of sport — competitive video gaming or broadly referred to as eGames — will probably look back and consider 2020 as the dawn of a new era. Twitch, the internet’s one-stop-shop for gamers, has seen an unprecedented rise for ‘hours watched, hours streamed and average concurrent viewership’, according to a report on Variety.

The same report said that “Twitter reported a 71% increase in conversation volume and a 38% increase in unique authors in gaming content in the second half of March”.

The world’s greatest and oldest sporting institutions have willingly padlocked their main gates to aid social distancing. To fill that void, an eGames-shaped upstart is eyeing the marketplace. This, however, isn’t your typical story about the rapid growth of eGames. This is also about the entire sporting community — including Rafa Nadal and Kevin Durant, two of the most recognisable stars on the planet — logging online to continue playing.

****

On March 22, the Bahrain Grand Prix went ahead. Racers took to the track, waited for the five red lights to illuminate before burning the tarmac. All of the action, though, happened in a virtual world, filled with actual F1 drivers as well as guest competitors.

It was a first-of-its-kind event run by F1 and the people who had access to the necessary gear logged into race 28 laps (half the original distance) around the Sakhir International track. It was broadcast around the world on the official F1 YouTube channel, Twitch, Facebook as well as on F1.com.

“We are pleased to be able to bring some relief in the form of F1 eSports Virtual GP, in these unpredictable times,” Julian Tan, F1’s head of digital business initiatives and eSports, said after the event.

With at least half the world’s population subject to some kind of lockdown, many traditional sports and/or athletes have followed the F1 way in going online to keep the show running. Tobias M Scholz, a postdoctoral researcher for Human Resource Management and Organisational Behaviour at the University of Siegen, says this was a very natural trend.

“The interesting part,” he tells this daily, “is that players and athletes are amongst the core audience of eSports as well. Take football or basketball, for example, many of the players anyway play a lot of FIFA or NBA2K. Those games fit their lifestyle in which they spend away from home and so they turn to video games. Many players have even invested in eSports like Steph Curry. Some have already participated in eSports before. It is natural for them.”

With demand for constant live sport, it was only going to be a matter of time before a broadcaster televised a real-life player controlling a team in an online environment. Earlier in April, ESPN did just that as Durant, and 15 other professionally contracted NBA players, took part in a tournament organised by the League.

All the players logged on through NBA2K20, with the broadcast being beamed on TV as well as several other platforms including Twitch and YouTube.

One question that emerged after looking at the likes of Durant helping an online avatar of Curry dunk is this. Is this going to be new normal? Will NBA players, when they are not crisscrossing the country, entertain people from their living rooms?

Paul Walters, a lecturer and head of the department for eSports at Staffordshire University, says a lot of dominoes have to fall in place. “We are talking about professionals here,” he says.

“While the pandemic has certainly helped the entry of traditional sports into the domain of eSports, a lot of things will have to happen if these athletes do both (play in real life as well as in the online world) going forward. For one, there is the tricky question of contracts. Will their clubs allow this? What about their sponsors? This isn’t an open and shut case.”

The US already has a burgeoning eSports presence and it was no surprise that NASCAR’s online event on March 29 drew more than a million TV viewers on Fox and Fox Sports 1. It helped that some of NASCAR’s popular names had signed on.

While virtual basketball may eventually die down, Tobias feels the demand for an online version of NASCAR and F1 may increase in the coming months, especially if the lockdown continues. “(Virtual sporting world) will have a high demand in the coming months. This increase will be mostly in Sim racing as they are hyperrealistic,” he says.

“Watching a virtual F1 tournament is close to the real thing.” Tom Deacon, who was the host for the inaugural online race in Bahrain, concurs. “The experience was surreal and yet fun. The first race we had in Bahrain was unique as it had a lot of drivers who hadn’t raced much before so it led to some interesting maneuvers.

“Apart from the physical side of racing, there is also a competitive side. The drivers spend hours upon hours perfecting driving lines, assessing their setups, and building their concentration and sharpness for the race. It’s very close to the real thing. The fact so many F1, F2, academy drivers are jumping on to compete for means there are great transferable skills between RLR (real-life racing) Sim racing.”

****

For the foreseeable future, F1’s most well-known stars will continue to lock horns from the comfort of their living rooms. But considering F1, and racing in general, has a well developed online ecosystem, it may not be difficult for them to transition. But what about other events? Will the new normal ascend e-Games’ arrival into the Olympics? And what does Tirth Mehta, who won India a demonstration medal in eGames at the Asian Games, make of all this? That will be in part two of this series.

Contracts world

One question that has been asked by everyone is would the superstar athletes continue to keep playing to entertain their fans. Gael Monfils, the French tennis player who was registered to play in the virtual Madrid Open, showed us why that may not be possible. “Sadly I will not be able to participate in the Virtual Madrid Open due to conflicting rights between streaming platforms. I wish all the best to all players and I hope to be able to play next time,” he said. In other words, there could be a problem with reference to the contracts they sign.

Star attraction

NBA had the likes of Kevin Durant, tennis had Rafael Nadal and the Premier League had Raheem Sterling taking control as Manchester City. That is one of the reasons why this new trend has caught the eye of many people. Superstars needed to be on the board to carry this vehicle and they have done it. Most of them anyway play PlayStations in their downtime but doing so in full public gaze was unknown till now.

Olympic question

Now that eSports has been exposed to the wider world, what are the chances of it being made into an Olympic sport? Maybe not now but it could become one in the next two decades. It’s already a medal event at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou and could be a demonstration event at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. Beside, eSports is a big deal for the Olympic movement to attract the centennials in the eyes of Thomas Bach, the IOC president.