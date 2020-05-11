STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SAI forms two panels to draft Standard Operating Procedure

The committees will consult with NSFs, and other stakeholders will recommend preventive measures and forward them to the sports ministry for approval.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As reported by this daily, Sports Authority of India (SAI) has formed a six-member committee to prepare a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the phased resumption of training across sporting disciplines at all its centres once the lockdown is lifted.

SAI secretary Rohit Bharadwaj will head the panel, which will also have TOPS CEO Rajesh Rajagopalan, executive director (Operations) SS Roy, SS Sarla, Col BK Nayak and TOPS assistant director Sachin K.

The panel will draft a SOP for protocols and preventive measures to be observed by all stakeholders, including trainees, coaches, technical and non-technical support staff, national sports federations (NSFs), administrators, mess and hostel staff and visitors.

It will have guidelines for entry norms, sanitisation, precautions in common areas and for athletes’ travel. A separate panel has been formed for drafting swimming’s SOP since it requires training in water and may have different health risks.

