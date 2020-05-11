Satish Kumar set to bring his heavy mettle to fore at Olympics

Anmol Gurung By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Many boxers have come and left in the last decade. Satish Kumar has been a constant in this phase, ruling the roost in the national circuit and earning international medals on a consistent basis. He’s not spoken in the same breath as some of India’s elite boxers. Yet the unassuming heavyweight — who is over six feet — has been a standout.

As Satish finds himself in an unusual circumstance like everyone else, he’s just got one thing on his mind: an Olympic medal next year to fulfil his family’s dream.

“My family is really supportive. My parents’ dreams was to watch me take part in the Olympics and win a medal. Now that I have climbed the ladder, I want to fulfil their dreams,” Satish, who’s currently in Bulandshahr (UP), says.

Not so long ago, the army man had moved one step closer to his goal. He’d secured an Olympic quota during the Asia/Oceania Olympic qualifiers in Amman (Jordan). Satish also became the first super heavyweight (+91 kg) from India to make the cut. It was another notable high for the boxer, who’s medalled in Asiad, Commonwealth Games and Asian Championships in the past. Belief gained after countless fights has pushed him in recent years.

“It’s been almost a decade since I joined the national camp. I have been training continuously. I have participated in many international competitions and produced good results. Wherever I have participated, I have managed to unearth medals.“Having played in multiple competitions, I have gained inner strength. I also have the belief that I can do something for my country.”

Satish, who turned 31 last Monday, had never dreamt of becoming a boxer. But after taking up the sport in 2010, his talent was obvious. At his first nationals in 2011, he had earned the respect of many coaches and rivals. It was then that he’d given a good account of himself against famed rival Paramjeet Samota.

“My first nationals was a great experience. I had lost to Paramjeet in the finals. It was a good bout. I felt then that the decision went against me. Paramjeet was a proven boxer. So for me, it was a huge deal that I ran him close in my very first nationals,” recalls the JSW Sports-backed boxer.

That was the spark the then-novice needed; he got into the national camp the very next year, and hasn’t looked back since. “Even at the camp, I managed to put a tough fight against him (Paramjeet). After that, I never gave him a chance.”

Over the years, Satish has made nationals his own: five titles till date. But the Arjuna awardee remains grounded. “I have gained that level of confidence where I know how to approach my rivals. But I don’t want to be overconfident.

“Yeh boxing hai. Kab kisi ko mukka lag jaye, kisi ko bharosa nahi hai. (This is boxing. You never know when someone will get punched.)”But success hasn’t come easily. Satish has had setbacks in the past, especially on the international circuit. Missing out on 2016 Olympics was one, ended by a gash he sustained during the crucial qualifying meet in Baku.

“Chot khane ke baad bahut kuch sikhne ko milta hai (You learn a lot after getting wounded)... Realisation comes later. You know where you fell short. It hurts a lot. But in the end, you gain wisdom.”

Satish is aware that he has to keep grinding hard. He’s been working on his weaknesses during the lockdown. “My main focus is on building strength,” he signs off.