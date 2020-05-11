STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Swimming coaches and pool-maintenance staff struggle to stay afloat

Coaches and administrators believe that when the situation gets better, aggressive weekend coaching might be needed to get the sport back on track.

Published: 11th May 2020 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2020 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Swimming

For representational purposes

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Swimming activities are at a standstill in both Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The psychological repercussions of the current situation on the minds of the parents of budding talent will also shape how things are post lockdown. Both states have good swimming culture.

Facilities in major cities are packed with children, and have regulars on weekends. Summer is the peak season for swimming. But with no activity over the last two months, these places have lost a major chunk of their revenues.

Coaches and administrators believe that when the situation gets better, aggressive weekend coaching might be needed to get the sport back on track.

Turtles Swim School in Chennai is one among the swimming facilities that have been left reeling by the lockdown.

“This summer has been a total washout for swimming,” explained noted coach KK Mukundan, who has mentored talent in Railways and at the national level.

“With all facilities closed in Tamil Nadu, people who depend on swimming for their livelihoods have been affected. Coaches, trainers, maintenance staff and those who sell swimming gear are down and out with no income. With no other way of earning, they are all suffering. I have been helping my coaches and trainers at Orca Pool.”

“It has been a tough time. Many of us have to pay rent, lease amounts, maintenance charges, security salaries, power bills and a lot more. With no income, we have been hit financially. It is an eye opener. In future, we need bigger savings in a case of an emergency. But our livelihood will still depend upon parents willingness to send their children to swimming pool after the situation improves.”

Turtles Swim School operates at MA Chidambaram Stadium. It is a particularly popular venue for budding, young talent in Chennai.

“Once the lockdown is over and the government gives clearance for all sports activities, we will also start,” said the in-charge.

“Swimming is good exercise. We are aware that one cannot swim with masks. But we can ensure that there’s only one swimmer per lane. We can reduce the batches. We can ensure that children and other swimmers shower before and after sessions. We can also put in place more precautions for hygiene.”

Karnataka Swimming Association secretary M Satish Kumar is confident that activities will resume soon, but requested patience.

“Although the situation here is better than many parts of the country, the government is yet to give clearance. We have spoken to them and demonstrated that swimming will be safe. The water we use is treated and safe. We have a good swimming culture. Those who wish to swim will definitely come back once the government gives the go-ahead.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tamil Nadu swimming Karnataka swimming Swimming coaches
Coronavirus
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
75% COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for the homeless
Scenes from Kochi port, as it eagerly waits for the INA Jalashwa ship with 698 Indians from Maldives to reach its shore. (Photo | EPS)
Op Samudra Setu: Navy ship sails back to Kochi with 698 from Maldives
Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs his first digital Cabinet meeting. (Photo| AP)
Coronavirus: UK cases at a high, PM Johnson expected to extend lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp