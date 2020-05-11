Swimming coaches and pool-maintenance staff struggle to stay afloat

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Swimming activities are at a standstill in both Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The psychological repercussions of the current situation on the minds of the parents of budding talent will also shape how things are post lockdown. Both states have good swimming culture.

Facilities in major cities are packed with children, and have regulars on weekends. Summer is the peak season for swimming. But with no activity over the last two months, these places have lost a major chunk of their revenues.

Coaches and administrators believe that when the situation gets better, aggressive weekend coaching might be needed to get the sport back on track.

Turtles Swim School in Chennai is one among the swimming facilities that have been left reeling by the lockdown.

“This summer has been a total washout for swimming,” explained noted coach KK Mukundan, who has mentored talent in Railways and at the national level.

“With all facilities closed in Tamil Nadu, people who depend on swimming for their livelihoods have been affected. Coaches, trainers, maintenance staff and those who sell swimming gear are down and out with no income. With no other way of earning, they are all suffering. I have been helping my coaches and trainers at Orca Pool.”

“It has been a tough time. Many of us have to pay rent, lease amounts, maintenance charges, security salaries, power bills and a lot more. With no income, we have been hit financially. It is an eye opener. In future, we need bigger savings in a case of an emergency. But our livelihood will still depend upon parents willingness to send their children to swimming pool after the situation improves.”

Turtles Swim School operates at MA Chidambaram Stadium. It is a particularly popular venue for budding, young talent in Chennai.

“Once the lockdown is over and the government gives clearance for all sports activities, we will also start,” said the in-charge.

“Swimming is good exercise. We are aware that one cannot swim with masks. But we can ensure that there’s only one swimmer per lane. We can reduce the batches. We can ensure that children and other swimmers shower before and after sessions. We can also put in place more precautions for hygiene.”

Karnataka Swimming Association secretary M Satish Kumar is confident that activities will resume soon, but requested patience.

“Although the situation here is better than many parts of the country, the government is yet to give clearance. We have spoken to them and demonstrated that swimming will be safe. The water we use is treated and safe. We have a good swimming culture. Those who wish to swim will definitely come back once the government gives the go-ahead.”