54 National Sports Federations recognised, but provisonally

CHENNAI: The sports ministry submitted to the court last week a list of 54 National Sports Federations that have been provisionally recognised until September.

Though the date of recognition surprised a few, the affidavit filed in the court explained that the extension is due to the lockdown and is provisional.

Interestingly, some NSFs on the list have baffled sports administrators, especially the controversial Equestrian Federation of India, whose recognition was earlier extended till March 31 to put the house in order and submit a vision document. So is the All India Chess Federation, which has not been able to hold elections due to internal dispute.

Sports lawyer Rahul Mehra

The list of 54 NSFs has been submitted to Delhi High Court which directed that “both IOA and MYAS (ministry of youth affairs and sports) will hereafter while seeking to take any decision in relation to the NSFs inform the Court in advance” while hearing a petition filed by sports lawyer Rahul Mehra.

The ministry said in its submission that because of the unprecedented situation, the annual recognition process has been held up.

“During the current year the process for renewal of annual recognition to NSFs was started and NSFs have been requested to furnish certain information. However, this exercise has been held up due to outbreak of COVID-19 in the country,” the ministry submitted.

Since the process is still going on, the ministry has listed out federations that were recognised until the end of last year.

The Rowing Federation of India (in 2019 list), which conducted elections according to the sports code as mandated by the sports ministry after modifying its constitution, does not figure on the list.

The Taekwondo Federation of India, that held its meeting and has been recognised by the international body as well as the Indian Olympic Association too does not find its name on the list.

Whether or when the federations will be back on the list depends on the ministry. According to the submission, the ministry said “considering the current situation arising out of the outbreak and imposition of country-wide lockdown, this ministry has decided to renew the annual recognition for 2020 provisionally till 30.09.2020 to all those NSFs who had the government recognition as of 31.12.2019 as also to those NSFs whose suspended recognition has been revoked after 31.12.2019 but except those NSFs whose recognition has been suspended or withdrawn/remained suspended or withdrawn since 31.12.2019”.

The ministry further said that “other management issues of NSFs would be decided by this ministry as deemed appropriate as per the provisions of NSDCI, 2011 on case to case basis”. The last part — on case to case basis — leaves room for interpretation and debate.

Some NSFs not on list