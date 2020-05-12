Athletes eager to get back on track in September: Muhammed Anas

Martin Joseph By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Athletic Federation of India (AFI) is looking to start the domestic season by September. And India’s leading quarter-miler Muhammed Anas says that athletes can’t wait to get back in action.

“The sooner things resume, the better it is. Everyone is anxiously awaiting for things to restart. It’s been a long wait. Hopefully, we can start competing by September. As athletes, we love competing. That’s what we do best. So it will be great to be able to do that again.”

The Nilamel Express is among the few Indian track and field athletes who have already qualified for Tokyo Olympics. He is part of the 4x400m mixed relay team that has already booked its place, but the 25-year-old still hasn’t nailed down a spot in his pet 400m event.

“It’s good to have qualified for relay. But I am fully focused on 400m. Both are equally important. I can’t rest until I qualify. So I’m eagerly looking forward to when Olympic qualifiers start again.”The Asian Games silver medallist, who is currently at NIS Patiala, said that coach Galina Bukharina is trying to keep his morale up and making sure that he maintains his fitness.

“The lockdown has been hard on athletes. But since I’m at this centre, I’m able to do all the necessary workouts. The coach has asked me to make sure I maintain my fitness. That keeps me motivated. Knowing that we may start competing in a few months is also good motivation. But to gain full fitness, we’ll need between one to two months.”

The national record holder is also looking forward to Olympics and hopes that Tokyo will be a big stepping stone in his career. Having already acquired the experience of being at an Olympics (2016), Anas feels he will be better prepared and not get overawed by the magnitude of the occasion.

“It will be my second Olympics. I have a better understanding of things now. So I will be better prepared when it comes. Olympics is the biggest stage. Performing there is the dream of every athlete, and it is no different for me. I have been working towards putting my best foot forward. I can’t wait.”