STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Swimmer Virdhawal Khade answers call of duty even in lockdown

Virdhawal Khade, who hasn’t been in the pool since the third week of March, reckons it will be like that in Mumbai at least till the end of May.

Published: 12th May 2020 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2020 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Swimmer Virdhawal Khade

Swimmer Virdhawal Khade (Photo | PTI)

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as the country’s leading athletes have been confined to their houses, one elite athlete has been going to work every day. Swimmer Virdhawal Khade is posted as a tahsildar.

“Since I work out of the collector’s office, I am directly or indirectly doing COVID-19 related work every day,” the Mumbaikar told this daily on Monday.

The work, Khade says, has given him a perspective on life. “If I was just a swimmer and nothing else, I would have probably been cribbing about not getting my workouts in the pool and how I have been missing my training. But the onus really shouldn’t be on sports at the moment. The focus should be on helping others and that’s what I am doing at the moment.”

The 28-year-old, who hasn’t been in the pool since the third week of March, reckons it will be like that in Mumbai at least till the end of May.

“Since there are cases in Mumbai, it’s going to be like that way till the end of May at least. But in other places, like Bengaluru for instance, the swimmers based there can begin training in the next 10 days or something like that.”

What are the challenges a swimmer faces after being away from the pool for a long time? “Think that you have been in bed for two day straight and suddenly you get up to walk. Those first few steps will be weird. It’s going to be like that for all of us,” the 2010 Asian Games medal winner says.

For the time being, Khade is managing land-based exercises thanks to a basic set-up he has at home. “I do have two dumbbells (2kg and 5kg) at home. So I just use it every day. I try to get creative when I am using those so as to break the monotony.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Virdhawal Khade COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
Coronavirus
An Olive Ridley turtle nesting in Ganjam beach in Odisha (Photo | EPS)
Nature at its best: Over thousand olive ridley turtles spotted at Odisha beach
U.S. businesses cut an unprecedented 20.2 million jobs in April, an epic collapse with coronavirus outbreak closing the offices, factories, schools, construction sites and stores that propel the U.S. economy. (Photo | AP)
US unemployment rate at 14.7%, highest since Depression: Chief  economist
Heavy traffic at Visalandhra Road in Vijayawada on Saturday morning (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
COVID-19: Two die in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna, coronavirus count touches 338
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | AP)
USA President Donald Trump's headline-grabbing COVID-19 comments

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nurses on duty at the coronavirus isolation ward pose for a photo at their station. (Photo | AP)
Good News: India has high coronavirus recovery rate, low death rate
Workers sort fruits at a wholesale market during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: AP's Chittoor grapples with Koyambedu headache
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp