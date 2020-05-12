Target rapid improvement post online blues

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Online Nations Cup, which got over on Sunday, was a disappointing event for India. Headed by Viswanathan Anand, the team finished fifth among six. They were never in the running for the top-two and logged just five points.

China emerged champions, while USA finished runners-up after the final ended in a draw. China were declared winners for topping the league table with 17 points. USA completed that phase with 13 points. The tournament was played in rapid format.

Of the 40 games in 10 rounds, Indians posted six wins, drew 23 and lost 11. The competition was against the elite of world chess and it showed that barring Anand, they are still not up there, especially in shorter formats.

The veteran won two and drew six games. Koneru Humpy and D Harika together won two and drew eight games. P Harikrishna didn’t do disastrously, losing two, winning one and drawing six games.

What hit India hard was the performance of Vidit Gujrathi and B Adhiban. The former suffered five losses, drew two games and posted a solitary win. Adhiban drew one and lost four.

In most of the matches, either of the two lost. In all six defeats suffered by India, the margin was 1.5-2.5. Had one of these two done better, the outcome could have been different.

Gujrathi felt Indian players of his generation need to prepare more for this format. “For example, Hari and I are stronger in the classical format, where calculations are more important. The shorter format demands intuition. That makes it a different ball game. I have to prepare better for this,” said Gujrathi, the fastest rising Indian player of late.

“I lost from a winning position against Levon Aronian (of the Europe team) in the third round. I couldn’t regroup after that. The team suffered as a consequence, considering that the standings at that stage could have been different had I won,” added the youngster.

Gujrathi is ranked 23rd in the classical format, but not in the top-100 of rapid. There are three Indians in the top-50 of the longest format, while Anand is the lone one in that bracket in rapid. Online Nations Cup showed they need to get better at this, considering that there will be more tournaments like this as long as the world grapples with COVID-19.

“I have played against top players, but not that often in the rapid format. Probably I was not prepared enough. When it comes to this format, I am still new at this level. For sure, we have to improve in order to get used to it and do better in future,” said Adhiban.