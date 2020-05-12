STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Target rapid improvement post online blues

The competition was against the elite of world chess and it showed that barring Anand, they are still not up there, especially in shorter formats.

Published: 12th May 2020 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2020 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Chess Grand Master Viswanathan Anand

Indian Chess Grand Master Viswanathan Anand (Photo | PTI)

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Online Nations Cup, which got over on Sunday, was a disappointing event for India. Headed by Viswanathan Anand, the team finished fifth among six. They were never in the running for the top-two and logged just five points.

China emerged champions, while USA finished runners-up after the final ended in a draw. China were declared winners for topping the league table with 17 points. USA completed that phase with 13 points. The tournament was played in rapid format.

Of the 40 games in 10 rounds, Indians posted six wins, drew 23 and lost 11. The competition was against the elite of world chess and it showed that barring Anand, they are still not up there, especially in shorter formats.

The veteran won two and drew six games. Koneru Humpy and D Harika together won two and drew eight games. P Harikrishna didn’t do disastrously, losing two, winning one and drawing six games.

What hit India hard was the performance of Vidit Gujrathi and B Adhiban. The former suffered five losses, drew two games and posted a solitary win. Adhiban drew one and lost four.

In most of the matches, either of the two lost. In all six defeats suffered by India, the margin was 1.5-2.5. Had one of these two done better, the outcome could have been different.

Gujrathi felt Indian players of his generation need to prepare more for this format. “For example, Hari and I are stronger in the classical format, where calculations are more important. The shorter format demands intuition. That makes it a different ball game. I have to prepare better for this,” said Gujrathi, the fastest rising Indian player of late.

“I lost from a winning position against Levon Aronian (of the Europe team) in the third round. I couldn’t regroup after that. The team suffered as a consequence, considering that the standings at that stage could have been different had I won,” added the youngster.

Gujrathi is ranked 23rd in the classical format, but not in the top-100 of rapid. There are three Indians in the top-50 of the longest format, while Anand is the lone one in that bracket in rapid. Online Nations Cup showed they need to get better at this, considering that there will be more tournaments like this as long as the world grapples with COVID-19.

“I have played against top players, but not that often in the rapid format. Probably I was not prepared enough. When it comes to this format, I am still new at this level. For sure, we have to improve in order to get used to it and do better in future,” said Adhiban.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Online Nations Cup Viswanathan Anand
Coronavirus
An Olive Ridley turtle nesting in Ganjam beach in Odisha (Photo | EPS)
Nature at its best: Over thousand olive ridley turtles spotted at Odisha beach
U.S. businesses cut an unprecedented 20.2 million jobs in April, an epic collapse with coronavirus outbreak closing the offices, factories, schools, construction sites and stores that propel the U.S. economy. (Photo | AP)
US unemployment rate at 14.7%, highest since Depression: Chief  economist
Heavy traffic at Visalandhra Road in Vijayawada on Saturday morning (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
COVID-19: Two die in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna, coronavirus count touches 338
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | AP)
USA President Donald Trump's headline-grabbing COVID-19 comments

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nurses on duty at the coronavirus isolation ward pose for a photo at their station. (Photo | AP)
Good News: India has high coronavirus recovery rate, low death rate
Workers sort fruits at a wholesale market during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: AP's Chittoor grapples with Koyambedu headache
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp