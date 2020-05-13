Demand for video analysis in table tennis on the rise

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Video analysts are in demand in cricket. From the first-class level to international, coaches and players depend on video analysis to develop strategies and rectify mistakes. In table tennis, too, video analysis was used by the Indian team. But it stopped after a while due to financial constraints. These days, players use video analysis individually.

Former India player Rajath Kamal, the first person to work as video analyst with the Indian team, has been upgrading and using technology to help players.

“I have been doing video analysis from 2009, when I got to work with the Indian team for CWG 2010 and London Olympics 2012. During CWG 2010, government funding for table tennis was huge. The federation could hire an analyst. Now, funding for table tennis does not include video analysis. I do it on an individual basis,’’ said Rajath, the younger brother of India’s table tennis ace Sharath Kamal.

“During my tenure with the Indian team, I worked with foreign coach Massimo Costantini and top players like G Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai, Anthony Amalraj. Video analysis in Indian table tennis was a novel idea back then. The younger crop was coming up at the national level and I am happy I could play a part in their progress,’’ he added.

With technology and innovations, video analysis has improved. “It has evolved a lot in the last couple of years. Earlier, it was done manually. A table tennis analysis company has been helping me analyse the game which has changed dramatically. We are coming up with AI-based ball tracking system to help the players,’’ informed Rajath.

Regular use of video analysis has helped players improve their skill sets. “We helped Sharath improve his backhand. After using video analysis, he was able to shorten his stroke, use more of his hip, elbow and wrist as opposed to more shoulders. This led to an improvement in his game and rankings.”

In table tennis, finding videos is not as easy as cricket, where all international matches are televised. People like Rajath have to put in extra hours to ensure that they have adequate footage.

“There are three ways. I travel with the players and shoot videos myself. Sometimes players do the shooting and share it. Also, the international federation has a repository of matches from all around the world,’’ said Rajath, who was a part of the support staff of Chennai Lions in the Ultimate Table Tennis league.

Over time, video analysis has become indispensable. “Players depend on analysis to study others and incorporate new techniques into their game.”