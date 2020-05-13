Indoor facility for volleyball in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Volleyball in the city is in for a revamp once the lockdown ends. Nellai Friends Club is coming up with an indoor facility at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Egmore.

“In the past when we conducted tournaments, matches were affected due to rain. So we decided to have an indoor facility which will be completely covered. Both the playing as well as the seating area will have a roof for the benefit of players and spectators,’’ said AK Chitrapandian, former India player and secretary of Nellai Friends Club.

There will be two outdoor courts, which will be spruced up when the situation becomes normal after the lockdown, he added.