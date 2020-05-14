SAI panel meets, some federations ‘working’ on SOPs

Indraneel Das By

CHENNAI: The six-member team formed by the sports ministry last week to frame guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs) for resuming training in the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centres held its first meeting on Monday. The panel, led by SAI secretary Rohit Bharadwaj, discussed through video-conferencing ways to start training across disciplines. Some federations, however, feel that it would be more prudent if the latest home ministry and state guidelines are known. While some are in discussion with the international federation for updates.

The primary focus of the meeting was on getting all stakeholders involved in the process so that a comprehensive guideline is framed — sports specific and generic — for training. Since some of these are contact sports, they would require specific rules because of the prevailing situation. Federations have been asked to submit suggestions. Some of them have started working on this, while Hockey India subnitted it recently, Athletics Federation of India said they have already submitted a few weeks ago.

Another issue that’s worrying some federations is the restriction on travel. “We cannot resume training until travel restrictions are removed because almost all athletes are at home,” said an official. The sports ministry has said it would not risk athletes who are already in NIS Patiala and the SAI Bengaluru centre. Also, priority will be given to disciplines from which athletes have already qualified for the Olympics in 2021 or are on the verge of qualifying. Everything, however, will depend on home ministry guidelines.According to an official, who was part of the meeting, each discipline will be treated according to its risk factors and needs.

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) said that it cannot prepare an SOP unless the United World Wrestling (UWW) issues guidelines in this regard. “The world governing body had a meeting but a decision has not been taken yet. It will meet again to discuss the future course of action. Wrestling is 100 per cent contact sport, hence preparing an SOP will be difficult without specific guidelines. Meanwhile, we have selected wrestlers in Olympic weight categories for national camps but it can resume only after the lockdown is lifted,” Vinod Tomar, WFI’s assistant secretary, told this daily.

Hockey 5s to restart sport

All support staff and players of all member units have been ordered to download the Aarogya Setu App on their phones, without which they wouldn’t be permitted to travel. They can only travel to events if the app gives them the all clear. “Before leaving for the upcoming event,” the document states, “all players and staff must review their status on Aarogya Setu and travel only when the app shows ‘safe’ or ‘low risk’ status”.

When hockey does return, the sport will wear a different look. For starters, penalty corner training will not take place for quite some time. With rules in place to maintain principles of physical distancing at all times, according to the ‘Standard Operating Procedures and guidelines for hockey activities for HI member units and event organisers during the COVID-19 pandemic’, set-piece training will be next to impossible.

One of the SOPs put in place says organisers must ensure there is at least a ‘minimum of 1m space between each player’. Other eye-catching details of the document, a copy of which is with this daily, specify that ‘Hockey 5s’ can initially be looked as a way to restart the sport before progressing to the traditional form of 11 versus 11.

Guidelines for hockey activities

 Organisers should encourage participants to share full information even with local health authorities

 Proper social distancing should be maintained even during training

 Ensure AC is set to 26*c or higher at all times

 Training in groups of maximum 4-6 people per area of 40x20m, full pitch could be divided into four parts and maximum of 3-4 players could use each at a time with minimum 1m space between each player

 Same set of players to train together

 Recovery sessions to be done at home

 To start with, organisers can look at Hockey 5s

 All member units staff and teams should download ‘Aarogya Setu’ App