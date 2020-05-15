STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ex-hockey player Ashok Diwan returns to India, enters 14-day quarantine

Expressing elation over arriving back to home, Diwan said 'it feels so good to be back'.

Former Hockey player Ashok Diwan

Former Hockey player Ashok Diwan. (Photo| Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former Indian hockey player Ashok Diwan, who was stranded in the United States due to imposed travel restrictions, on Friday returned to the country.

"I am back in India, landed today morning, and undergoing 14 days mandatory quarantine as directed by Govt of India. It feels so good to be back to your home country," Diwan said in a statement.

Last month, Diwan sought help from the Sports Ministry after he had developed health problems. He was scheduled to fly back to India on April 20 but due to the coronavirus crisis, his travel was postponed.

Diwan, who was a member of the 1975 World Cup-winning team, said health-wise, he is doing okay and improving.

"During this time of distress, senior player, colleagues hockey lovers, friends, and family kept me motivated and encouraged. I am doing okay health-wise and improving. I am really grateful to you for all your support and help that you have provided through the time of discomfort," he said.

Diwan also thanked Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, Indian Ambassador in USA and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

"I am indebted to Batra, Sports Minister, External Affairs Minister, Taranjit Sandhu ji (Indian Ambassador in USA), Dinesh Vyas, Indian embassy officials especially Rajesh N. Naik sir (DCG, SFO) and Indian Media for all the help and support," Diwan said.

