STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Boxer Amit Panghal requests Rijiju to revamp sports awards selection process

The process to pick this year's national sports awardees has already started and the last date of filing nomination has been set at June 3.

Published: 15th May 2020 05:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2020 06:11 PM   |  A+A-

Indian boxer Amit Panghal

Indian boxer Amit Panghal (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Repeatedly denied the Arjuna award for an "inadvertent" dope offence back in 2012, Asian Games gold-winning boxer Amit Panghal on Friday requested Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju to revamp the selection criteria for the national sports awards, calling the current process "discriminatory".

In a letter to the Minister, Panghal, who became India's first male boxer to win a world championship silver last year, said that athletes should not have to plead their case for an award by nominating themselves.

"The current process is that a sportsperson has to send application and then sports committee selects on the basis of these applications.

Award selection is also based on discriminative decision of sports committee members who hold no accountability," he said in the letter.

Panghal has been nominated twice for the Arjuna award but has not been considered because of the past dope violation, which took place when he underwent treatment for chicken pox in 2012.

The process to pick this year's national sports awardees has already started and the last date of filing nomination has been set at June 3.

"Sports Ministry and Sports Authority of India (SAI) has all the data, they know who is deserving and who is not," Panghal told PTI while speaking about his reasons for writing the letter.

"If not this year, then may be next year, change has to come at some point," he added.

After nominations, a panel selected by the sports ministry finalises the winners based on a points system in which the Olympic and world championship medals get maximum weightage.

"The Army is pushing my case this year and I hope the dope violation won't come into the picture because that was an inadvertent intake at the youth level.

I have been performing consistently, I do deserve to be considered," said Subedar in Indian Army.

Self-nomination or nomination by the national federations, sports boards and past awardees are the first step in the process.

"This process is not transparent and there are many examples where a deserving sportsperson has to go to courts to claim awards.

This is very uncomfortable for sportspersons as well as for sports administration," he said.

The 24-year-old Commonwealth Games silver-medallist is by far the most successful in Indian boxing right now but is unlikely to be considered even this year as the criteria does not allow for dope-tainted nominations.

"Most of the prestigious awards in the world have been given without asking for nominations as in true spirit, an award is a recognition of achievement of sportspersons.

"This (the current process) resembles an old system from the British era when achievers have to apply for an award.

By making this award nomination-free, you will be making a solid change in sports system of India," he said addressing Rijiju.

"It is a humble request to consider this change and I will be highly indebted to you," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Amit Panghal Kiren Rijiju
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp