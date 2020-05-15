STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

SAI prepares SOP for centres but training to resume only after govt's clearance

A six-member committee, headed by secretary Rohit Bharadwaj, has formulated a 33-page document, which is yet to be passed by the Sports and Health Ministry.

Published: 15th May 2020 02:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2020 02:35 PM   |  A+A-

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Sports Authority of India has formulated a detailed draft of the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to be followed before the resumption of training at its facilities by the end of this month subject to the clearance from the Health and Home ministry.

SAI proposed, elimination of low-ventilation change rooms, disinfection of training equipment after every use, a bar on sparring for now, and usage of gyms in shifts -- these some of these measures to combat the COVID-19 threat if training of athletes resumes later this month as suggested by Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju.

A six-member committee, headed by secretary Rohit Bharadwaj, has formulated a 33-page document, which is yet to be passed by the Sports and Health Ministry.

The document proposes making the use of Arogya Setu app mandatory for all athletes and staff at the centre. Strict social distancing at training venues, use of PPE kits by medical practitioners on duty, increased sanitation measures and stringent supervision of athletes' health among a slew of measures to counter the threat posed by the deadly virus.

SAI has sent across the draft to the National Sports Federations (NSFs) to seek their view on the recommendations.

The document suggests testing of all athletes who would be returning to the training facilities.

"The returning athletes shall be quarantined till the test results clear them of COVID-19 contraction. Final clearance should be provided by the Doctor-in-charge at the respective SAI centres," it states.

To ensure smooth functioning/structuring of the training and to achieve desired results after the resumption of training, a proper monitoring process shall be put in place to ensure early detection of illness within the training group.

Physiotherapy and massage be avoided unless "absolutely necessary". The protocol for such sessions would require the people involved to follow basic hygiene.

The SOP also stresses on the need to form a COVID Task Force at each training centre with the Centre-in-charge as its ex-officio chairman. The SOP further states that it would be the responsibility of NSFs to ensure complete adherence to training protocols.

"NSFs shall nominate a Hygiene Officer to ensure compliance and implementation of all protective measures for athletes and staff safety," the SOP read.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sports Authority of India Kiren Rijiju
Coronavirus
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrant workers
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse back on duty
The migrant workers have been living in the stationary train at Secunderabad railway station for the last 50 days (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'Tell us if we should kill ourselves': UP migrants who made trains their home
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization speaks during a news conference on updates regarding on the novel coronavirus COVID-19, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus may never go away, says WHO expert Mike Ryan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp