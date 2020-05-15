SAI prepares SOP for centres but training to resume only after govt's clearance

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Sports Authority of India has formulated a detailed draft of the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to be followed before the resumption of training at its facilities by the end of this month subject to the clearance from the Health and Home ministry.

SAI proposed, elimination of low-ventilation change rooms, disinfection of training equipment after every use, a bar on sparring for now, and usage of gyms in shifts -- these some of these measures to combat the COVID-19 threat if training of athletes resumes later this month as suggested by Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju.

A six-member committee, headed by secretary Rohit Bharadwaj, has formulated a 33-page document, which is yet to be passed by the Sports and Health Ministry.

The document proposes making the use of Arogya Setu app mandatory for all athletes and staff at the centre. Strict social distancing at training venues, use of PPE kits by medical practitioners on duty, increased sanitation measures and stringent supervision of athletes' health among a slew of measures to counter the threat posed by the deadly virus.

SAI has sent across the draft to the National Sports Federations (NSFs) to seek their view on the recommendations.

The document suggests testing of all athletes who would be returning to the training facilities.

"The returning athletes shall be quarantined till the test results clear them of COVID-19 contraction. Final clearance should be provided by the Doctor-in-charge at the respective SAI centres," it states.

To ensure smooth functioning/structuring of the training and to achieve desired results after the resumption of training, a proper monitoring process shall be put in place to ensure early detection of illness within the training group.

Physiotherapy and massage be avoided unless "absolutely necessary". The protocol for such sessions would require the people involved to follow basic hygiene.

The SOP also stresses on the need to form a COVID Task Force at each training centre with the Centre-in-charge as its ex-officio chairman. The SOP further states that it would be the responsibility of NSFs to ensure complete adherence to training protocols.

"NSFs shall nominate a Hygiene Officer to ensure compliance and implementation of all protective measures for athletes and staff safety," the SOP read.