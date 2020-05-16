Kobe Bryant's helicopter crash pilot had no drugs or alcohol in system: Report

By IANS

WASHINGTON DC: The pilot of the helicopter that crashed killing basketball great Kobe Bryant, his daughter and six others didn't have alcohol or drugs in his system. Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroners office released autopsies of all nine victims who died in the crash on January 26.

"Toxicological testing did not detect the presence of alcohol or drugs of abuse. Substances tested for include: benzodiazepines, cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, marijuana, opioids, phencyclidine, and amphetamines," the report stated, according to TMZ.

Bryant's autopsy revealed that he had Ritalin -- typically used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity and narcolepsy -- in his system.

Bryant won the NBA championships five times with the Los Angeles Lakers during 20 NBA seasons. He was named Most Valuable Player in 2008, was a 15-time member of the All-NBA team, an 18-time member of the All-Star team and has been selected 12 times in the All-Defensive team. He was named MVP of the NBA Finals twice and was the All-Star Game MVP four times.

Bryant also led the NBA scoring during two seasons and ranks fourth on the league's all-time regular season scoring and all-time postseason scoring lists.

On February 15, commissioner Adam Silver announced that the NBA All-Star Game MVP Award would be renamed to the NBA All-Star Game Kobe Bryant MVP Award in honor of Bryant.