STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Kobe Bryant's helicopter crash pilot had no drugs or alcohol in system: Report

Bryant's autopsy revealed that he had Ritalin -- typically used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity and narcolepsy -- in his system.

Published: 16th May 2020 05:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2020 05:43 PM   |  A+A-

Late NBA star and basketball player Kobe Bryant. (File photo| AFP)

Late NBA star and basketball player Kobe Bryant. (File photo| AFP)

By IANS

WASHINGTON DC: The pilot of the helicopter that crashed killing basketball great Kobe Bryant, his daughter and six others didn't have alcohol or drugs in his system. Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroners office released autopsies of all nine victims who died in the crash on January 26.

"Toxicological testing did not detect the presence of alcohol or drugs of abuse. Substances tested for include: benzodiazepines, cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, marijuana, opioids, phencyclidine, and amphetamines," the report stated, according to TMZ.

Bryant's autopsy revealed that he had Ritalin -- typically used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity and narcolepsy -- in his system.

Bryant won the NBA championships five times with the Los Angeles Lakers during 20 NBA seasons. He was named Most Valuable Player in 2008, was a 15-time member of the All-NBA team, an 18-time member of the All-Star team and has been selected 12 times in the All-Defensive team. He was named MVP of the NBA Finals twice and was the All-Star Game MVP four times.

Bryant also led the NBA scoring during two seasons and ranks fourth on the league's all-time regular season scoring and all-time postseason scoring lists.

On February 15, commissioner Adam Silver announced that the NBA All-Star Game MVP Award would be renamed to the NBA All-Star Game Kobe Bryant MVP Award in honor of Bryant.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kobe Bryant helicopter crash
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp