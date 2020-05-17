STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Promised job still a dream, Asian Games medallist Harish Kumar left struggling

Harish now has a torn ACL, fast-depleting funds and is unemployed.

Published: 17th May 2020

Harish Kumar

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In September 2018, Harish Kumar was a household name. It wasn’t because of the sepak takraw player’s Asian Games exploits (he won bronze in team event). Rather, he’d been photographed serving tea at his father’s stall in New Delhi. The buzz the image ended up generating eventually saw Harish receive money from Delhi government, as well as the promise of a job. Fast forward to May. Harish now has a torn ACL, fast-depleting funds and is unemployed.

Last September, the 24-yearold travelled to Australia with the national team for a tournament. He unfortunately suffered an ACL tear in his left knee, his first major injury. Harish came back and underwent an operation at AIIMS. But due to the lockdown, his rehabilitation hasn’t gone according to plan. “The operation went smoothly. But for strengthening my knee muscles, my doctor had suggested cycling and other exercises that either require a specialised hand or at the minimum a gym. But all that hasn’t been possible due to the lockdown.

I’m doing basic exercises at home, but they won’t be enough. I’vet told myself that recovery process is going to be long-drawn. I’ve made peace with that,” he told this daily. Harish has missed quite a few tournaments due to the injury. But his main grouse is the lack of a job. In 2018, such promises had poured in from all quarters. Even a few political parties had jumped onto that bandwagon. “I have gone to everyone since then, and received nothing but excuses.

The money I got back in 2018 is rapidly depleting because of my operation. I’m my family’s sole breadwinner.” Harish’s father is an autorickshaw driver, who also runs that tea stall. His mother is a housewife, and he has four brothers and a sister. While the eldest brother has his own family, none of the others work due to some physical limitations or the other. “My father’s income has come to a standstill. None of my siblings work. So the prize money I got is being used for all household expenses. I remember telling everyone back in 2018 that a job was what I needed, even more than money. Don’t get me wrong. We are all still managing because of that money.

But I need a stable job. I hope somebody understands our plight.” He thanked coach Hemraj and Sepak Takraw Federation of India for the help they’ve provided over the years. “I do not regret the choice of playing the sport. The federation and my coach have kept guiding me and helping as much as possible. Hopefully, the future is brighter. Sometimes I wish I could go back to those surreal days of 2018.”

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp