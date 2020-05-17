SAI coaches’ current & next academic sessions delayed

Firoz Mizra By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Not just training of elite athletes, even academic sessions of aspiring coaches at Sports Authority of India centres are getting affected. It is learnt that the last academic session could not be completed because the trainees had to vacate the premises due to lockdown. Internship for coaches too could not be conducted as there are no sporting activities going on across the country. It is understood that some of the theoretical examinations were held but internship and practical could not be conducted. A decision on this will be taken soon.

This in turn will affect the next academic session which is expected to be delayed. Even the announcements are yet to be made as a committee is reworking the academics and the process. “For commencing the fresh session, the SAI needs to complete the present session, which was disrupted due to the disease. Those enrolled for the session have not taken practical examinations yet. They also have to undergo twomonth internship at various centres for completing the course.

It all looks impossible at the moment given the travel restrictions,” one of the coaches, who did the diploma course in the past, said. “Besides, the candidates, attempting to enrol for the new session, have to undergo practical exams depending on their respective disciplines. Those applying for coaching diploma in contact sports like wrestling have to take the mat, which is not possible at the moment,” added the coach. Among the courses the Academic Wing of SAI offers is a oneyear ‘Diploma in Sports Coaching’ which usually starts in July at its all centres i.e.

Patiala, Bang a l o r e, Ko l k ata a n d Thiruvananthapuram. The process to enrol students for diploma course starts in April by inviting applications. “A committee is reworking the process for the new session. Considering the COVID-19-induced lockdown and restrictions put in place, a few changes will be made. We are also waiting for the government guidelines before finalising the module,” an official tracking the developments told this daily. Around 330-340 candidates are selected for the course at the NIS Patiala. Around 130 aspirants are shortlisted for the Bengaluru centre, 120 for Kolkata and 30 for Thiruvananthapuram centre.

The five-layer selection process includes general knowledge test, theoretical examination of specialised subjects, practical examination, interview and medical test. “We are expecting to start the session by the end of July. We are working on it and expect a decision in this regard by the coming week,” a SAI official said. Meanwhile, the certificate course in sports coaching scheduled from May 15 to June 24 has already been deferred till December. The SAI conducts the sixweek course in summer and winter every year both for men and women working in schools/colleges/ universities/industrial houses and other agencies associated with sports.