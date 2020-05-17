STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

SAI coaches’ current & next academic sessions delayed

Not just training of elite athletes, even academic sessions of aspiring coaches at Sports Authority of India centres are getting affected.

Published: 17th May 2020 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2020 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

volleyball

Indian volleyball team during a practice session at Sports Authority of India complex in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Firoz Mizra
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Not just training of elite athletes, even academic sessions of aspiring coaches at Sports Authority of India centres are getting affected. It is learnt that the last academic session could not be completed because the trainees had to vacate the premises due to lockdown. Internship for coaches too could not be conducted as there are no sporting activities going on across the country. It is understood that some of the theoretical examinations were held but internship and practical could not be conducted. A decision on this will be taken soon.

This in turn will affect the next academic session which is expected to be delayed. Even the announcements are yet to be made as a committee is reworking the academics and the process. “For commencing the fresh session, the SAI needs to complete the present session, which was disrupted due to the disease. Those enrolled for the session have not taken practical examinations yet. They also have to undergo twomonth internship at various centres for completing the course.

It all looks impossible at the moment given the travel restrictions,” one of the coaches, who did the diploma course in the past, said. “Besides, the candidates, attempting to enrol for the new session, have to undergo practical exams depending on their respective disciplines. Those applying for coaching diploma in contact sports like wrestling have to take the mat, which is not possible at the moment,” added the coach. Among the courses the Academic Wing of SAI offers is a oneyear ‘Diploma in Sports Coaching’ which usually starts in July at its all centres i.e.

Patiala, Bang a l o r e, Ko l k ata a n d Thiruvananthapuram. The process to enrol students for diploma course starts in April by inviting applications. “A committee is reworking the process for the new session. Considering the COVID-19-induced lockdown and restrictions put in place, a few changes will be made. We are also waiting for the government guidelines before finalising the module,” an official tracking the developments told this daily. Around 330-340 candidates are selected for the course at the NIS Patiala. Around 130 aspirants are shortlisted for the Bengaluru centre, 120 for Kolkata and 30 for Thiruvananthapuram centre.

The five-layer selection process includes general knowledge test, theoretical examination of specialised subjects, practical examination, interview and medical test. “We are expecting to start the session by the end of July. We are working on it and expect a decision in this regard by the coming week,” a SAI official said. Meanwhile, the certificate course in sports coaching scheduled from May 15 to June 24 has already been deferred till December. The SAI conducts the sixweek course in summer and winter every year both for men and women working in schools/colleges/ universities/industrial houses and other agencies associated with sports.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp