SRFI webinar places extra emphasis on mental strength

Squash  Racquets Federation of India’s (SRFI) webinar for World Squash Federation (WSF) certified coaches in India concluded on Saturday.

Published: 17th May 2020 08:31 AM

Joshna Chinappa also conducted a session on player strategy. (File Photo | EPS)

By  Srinidhi PR
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Squash  Racquets Federation of India’s (SRFI) webinar for World Squash Federation (WSF) certified coaches in India concluded on Saturday. Sixteen online sessions were held from May 1, with nearly 100 coaches and referees taking part in the hour-long programme every day. The topics, conceptualised by SRFI secretary- general Cyrus Poncha, included long-term player development, role of coaches, communication, psychology, nutrition, injury prevention and treatment. In a first-of-its-kind online workshop, SRFI also encouraged players to conduct the seminars.

A session was held by Joshna Chinappa and Harinder Pal Sandhu on player tactics and strategy. “Players like Joshna and Harinder travel constantly. But they don’t have a personal or a travelling coach. They have to sometimes plan their strategy. We wanted them to share their views on how they go about it,” said SRFI national development officer Harish Prasad. “In squash, whoever controls the ‘T’ wins the match. The session was on how the best players dominate the ‘T’.

Many coaches and referees felt it was a fresh topic. It was different when a player explained it.” Like many federations, SRFI also touched upon psychology. The federation had two sessions on it, with Dr Jolly Roy (Department of Arthroscopy & Sports Medicine, Centre of Sports Science at Sri Ramachandra College in Chennai) and Sumiran Tandon (sports psychologist) conducted them. Player behaviour during competition, stress management and self-motivation were discussed. “When we were making the schedule and planning content, there was a lot to be covered in psychology.

The game is moving more towards the psychological side because of the long break. It’s important to be mentally strong.” Prasad himself conducted a webinar on dynamics of the national circuit, and how the points are used to generate national rankings. By making the coaches aware of the system, SRFI felt they can assist players in identifying events suited for them.

“Not many coaches knew how this works. Based on that, we select the team for any international competition. We have around 60 domestic events to get national ranking points. It’s impossible for players to participate even in 15. Players have to spend money on travel and accommodation, and other things. They need to know which tournament to pick to ensure maximum points.”

Intra-city championships Moving forward, SRFI is planning to conduct an intra-city championships for boys and girls from U-11 to U-17 level, when normalcy is restored. With WSF suspending all the tournaments till July, the national body is mulling events at the grassroot level in the initial period and then take it to the senior level. The venue will depend on the cities that are flattening the curve.

